Introducing Anbio's Molecular RT-PCR Solution: Empowering Precision Diagnostics Across Diverse Clinical Applications

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anbio, a leading provider of innovative diagnostic solutions, proudly presents its comprehensive RT-PCR solution that encompasses both pharmacogenomic and non-pharmacogenomic applications. Anbio molecular diagnostic test menu spans multiple clinical applications including healthcare-associated infections, critical infectious disease, sexual health, virology, pharmacogenomics, and oncology. Anbio molecular diagnostic tests can be employed in institutions of any size, from small medical clinics to high-volume reference laboratories and hospitals, to access the speed and accuracy of molecular diagnostics.

Anbio's Molecular RT-PCR Solution: Empowering Precision Diagnostics Across Diverse Clinical Applications

Our approach to molecular diagnostics (MDx) simplifies the challenges associated with RT-PCR, catering to the requirements of both novice and experienced users in quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR). Our reagent kits are designed to be compatible with a wide range of RT-PCR readers, allowing for seamless integration into existing workflows. Moreover, our kits can be customized and optimized to meet the specific needs of even the most demanding assays. In particular, our portfolio of pharmacogenomic assays supports healthcare providers in analyzing genetic variations that impact drug metabolism, efficacy, and toxicity, enabling the determination of personalized treatment options. With a robust selection of RT-PCR tests tailored for pharmacogenomics, Anbio is committed to providing comprehensive solutions in this field.

"The Anbio molecular RT-PCR solution sets its sights on delivering a cost-effective and all-encompassing answer to healthcare providers," said Jack Davis, Chief Business Officer at Anbio. "Our RT-PCR solution ensures rapid, precise, and dependable results for a wide range of analytes at the point of care, guaranteeing swifter diagnosis and heightened accuracy."

To learn more about our RT-PCR solution and Anbio's range of innovative diagnostic solutions, please visit www.anbio.com.

About Anbio Biotechnology

Anbio Biotechnology is devoted to making contributions for human health and has never stopped our goal to innovate in life sciences. Driven by continuous technical development and integration, resulting from close cooperation with prestigious institutes across the world. Anbio always strives to provide total solutions in clinical diagnosis field, by offering extensive diagnostic products including laboratory and point-of-care products.

SOURCE Anbio Biotechnology