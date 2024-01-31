Introducing Ancient Tibetan Superfoods for the Modern Kitchen

Fuel Your Body with Tsamba and Flaxseed Delights just in time for Losar (Tibetan New Year)

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amza Superfoods — Embark on a journey to the "roof of the world" and awaken your taste buds to the many delights offered at Amza Superfoods website. We're honored to introduce the first-ever U.S. selection of authentic Tibetan Tsamba Balls and delectable Flaxseed Spreads (ཟར་མ). Amza Superfoods brings time-tested healthy eating wisdom and nourishment to your pantry.

Tsamba Truffles w/ Dark Chocolate, Tibetan Tsamba Balls w/Oregon Hazelnuts & Tsamba Breakfast Mix
Amza Superfoods: Organic Flaxseed Spread/butter with Dates and Flaxseed Spread with Chili & Turmeric
Tsamba or Tsampa (རྩམ་པ) — roasted Tibetan barley flour — is well-ingrained in ancient lore and everyday life in Tibetan culture. It's this treasure that forms the heart of our offerings. 

Tsamba Breakfast Mix is our new power-packed blend of heart-healthy Purple Karma Barley, nuts, and dates. These deliver sustained energy and elevate morning convenience. High in fiber and protein with a low glycemic index, our bite-sized Tibetan Tsamba Balls with Oregon Hazelnuts and Tsamba Truffles with rich dark chocolate are favored by many.

But the journey doesn't end there. Amza's Flaxseed Spreads are a revelation for your health and palate. Our date-infused spread complements toast, smoothies, and dips with its omega-3 punch and fiber-rich goodness. Craving a fiery kick? Our Chili & Turmeric Flaxseed Spread will tantalize your taste buds and ignite your meals without added sugar, additives, artificial flavors, or ultra-processed ingredients.

"My childhood in Tibet revolved around the comforting warmth of Tsamba and flaxseed paste swirled in barley bread," says Jolma, founder of Amza Superfoods and a testament to perseverance. "I'm honored to bring this heritage to the U.S. market while benefiting Tibetan girls for higher education."

To celebrate Tibetan New Year 2151 on February 10 and our Key4Women Award, Amza Superfoods offers free shipping over $25 from Jan. 31 to Feb. 14.

Launch on a New Year, New You, New Taste adventure with Amza Superfoods. 
Join us for healthy eating, sustainable living, and unique cultural experiences in the year ahead!

About Amza Superfoods tasty, healthy, the Tibetan way
Amza Superfoods offers a family of nutrition-dense, tasty, sustainable nourishment that celebrates Tibetan culture. We prioritize sustainability, social impact, and local sourcing of 100% natural whole grains, delivered in eco-friendly packaging. And we empower underprivileged women and girls in Tibet through education. Our hearty Tsamba snacks, barley breakfast mixes, and flaxseed spreads are handcrafted in small batches with Oregon bounty. They provide a convenient way to get fiber, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids.

For more information or to enquire about Amza Superfoods products, please see  https://AmzaSuperfoods.com or email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Jolma Ren

5034795729

[email protected]

SOURCE Amza Superfoods, LLC

