Introducing Animal Clear Whey Isolate: A Refreshing Twist on Protein Shakes

Animal Clear Whey Isolate Offers a Refreshing Alternative for Strength & Fitness Enthusiasts and Health-Conscious Individuals Alike

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal, from the parent company Universal Nutrition, is proud to announce the launch of Animal Clear Whey Isolate, a revolutionary protein supplement designed to offer a refreshing alternative to traditional whey proteins.

Introducing Animal Clear Whey Isolate: a light, refreshing protein shake with 20g of high-grade whey protein isolate, 5g of BCAAs, and less than 1% lactose, perfect for muscle recovery and lean muscle growth.

Crafted with an emphasis on premium ingredients and unparalleled benefits, Animal Clear Whey Isolate provides fitness enthusiasts with a protein shake experience like no other. Each serving contains 20g of high-grade whey protein isolate, less than 1% lactose for easy digestion, and 5g of BCAAs to accelerate recovery, all without any added sugar or fat.

Unlike conventional protein shakes, Animal Clear Whey Isolate offers a light and invigorating option that can be enjoyed pre, intra, and post-workout. Its easy-to-blend formula is low in calories, carbs, and gluten-free, making it suitable for a wide variety of dietary uses, preferences and lifestyles.

"Our goal with Animal Clear Whey Isolate was to create a protein supplement that delivers on our reputation of exceptional results while providing a refreshing and enjoyable drinking experience," said Kimberly Harrison-Senter, Head of Brand Marketing at Universal Nutrition. "With its clear formulation and unparalleled taste, we believe we have achieved just that."

Made with a premium protein source, our Animal Clear Whey Isolate delivers a finished product that exceeds 80% protein, packed with essential amino acids for optimal muscle recovery and lean muscle growth.

Animal Clear Whey Isolate is now available for purchase at select retailers and online at www.animalpak.com and www.amazon.com. To learn more about this exciting new product, visit https://www.animalpak.com/pages/clear-whey-isolate-protein

About Animal Nutrition: Animal Nutrition is a leading provider of premium sports nutrition supplements, dedicated to helping athletes and fitness enthusiasts achieve their goals. With a focus on quality ingredients and innovative formulations, Animal Nutrition strives to deliver products that support peak performance and overall well-being. For more information about Animal Nutrition or to order, visit https://www.animalpak.com

