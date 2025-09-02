INTRODUCING ANOTHER LASH ENHANCING INNOVATION FROM GRANDE COSMETICS, THE #1 LASH ENHANCING SERUM BRAND IN AMERICA

Created by the leaders in transformative, performance cosmetics, and America's #1 lash enhancing serum brand*, GrandeLASH-Sensitive is the perfect lash solution for those seeking a more delicate but still effective lash serum. Grande Cosmetics is a brand that has successfully improved the appearance, health and condition of lashes for the past 17 years. With their new specially formulated peptide serum, this celebrated and award-winning brand now offers a serum for everyone - with the same extensive third-party testing, and skincare quality ingredients, the brand is known for.

"We take lash care – and results – seriously, and that means creating a proven formula that supports healthy lashes with results you can see and not just dream about," says Grande Cosmetics Founder and CEO, Alicia Grande. "Now, every lash can reach its full potential with the eye-opening effects only Grande Cosmetics can stand behind with confidence," adds Grande.

The gentle, yet powerful lash serum is infused with an exclusive Grande LashCatalyst™ Peptide Complex and a calming blend of botanicals and fortifying vitamins that nourish the delicate lash line and improves the look of short, thinning, or brittle lashes. The clinically studied formula is the perfect solution for a gentle lash upgrade, backed by real results.

"I've recommended GrandeLASH-MD to my patients for years and am excited about the new GrandeLASH-SENSITIVE peptide formula for my patients with eczema, eyelid dermatitis, or anyone wanting something clean. The blend of peptides, along with nourishing natural ingredients like Chamomile, Green Tea, and Biotin, are great for nourishing the lash line and the delicate skin of the eyelids, which is the thinnest, most sensitive skin on the body." – Dr. Sapna Palep, Board-Certified Dermatologist and founder of Spring Street Dermatology.

Key GrandeLASH-SENSITIVE Ingredients :

LashCatalyst™ Peptide Complex : Research-backed biomimetic peptides for thicker, longer looking lashes

: Research-backed biomimetic peptides for thicker, longer looking lashes Chamomile Flower & Green Tea Leaf Extracts : Soothes & comforts the delicate lash line

: Soothes & comforts the delicate lash line Biotin : Supports keratin, the building block of lashes

: Supports keratin, the building block of lashes Hyaluronic Acid: Conditions & hydrates dry, brittle lashes

Why We Love It :

* In a consumer study using GrandeLASH-Sensitive:

96% saw thicker looking lashes

93% saw stronger, healthier, longer-looking lashes

96% said serum didn't irritate eyes or cause redness 100% saw less lash fall out

How to Use:

Apply in the morning and evening to a clean, dry upper lash line. Use one dip for both lash lines and allow 2-3 minutes to dry before laying down or applying other products. Use daily until desired results are achieved, then every other day for maintenance. Pro Tip: For extra sensitive skin types, start slow. Allow skin to adjust by using 1x every other day, then increase to 2x daily once acclimated.

GrandeLASH-Sensitive is available starting September 2025 and will retail for $48.00 for a full 3-month supply. Available at Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Amazon, Salon Centric and grandecosmetics.com.

**Source: Circana/U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Lash/Brow Treatment Dollar Sales, Skincare Form/Texture: Serum, January – April 2023 combined

**Based on a 16-week consumer study with 31 participants. Results will vary.

