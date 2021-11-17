Introducing Arc™ by Arcadia®: The technology platform accelerating the clean energy revolution

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia , the technology company empowering energy innovators and consumers to fight the climate crisis, today publicly launched Arc , a technology platform creating unprecedented access to the data and clean energy needed to decarbonize the grid. More than 35 pioneering customers are currently developing integrated end-to-end energy experiences utilizing Arc APIs. Arc's capabilities have the potential to create significant environmental benefits at scale , spurring innovation that could impact an estimated 155 million households and businesses while addressing more than 1.8 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year.*

Every major industry has digitized data to innovate — except the energy industry. To this day, the industry has been slow to embrace technological change, remaining closed and outdated. As a result, utility data is incomplete, difficult to access, and lacking consistency in the way it is organized and shared. To support the clean energy transition and the increased demand on the grid that will come with electrification, the energy system has to become smarter and transform from an analog energy network to a digitized information network. For the first time, Arc is bridging this broken system by creating a digital layer of the most comprehensive platform of energy data, analytics, billing, and optimization capabilities available. This will enable real-time visibility and control over energy usage and costs, making it possible for energy innovators to create a new class of intelligent, decarbonized, and automated energy experiences and products.

More than 35 pioneering customers, including electric vehicle manufacturers, retail energy providers, home solar and storage providers, smart device manufacturers and service providers, community solar developers, and more, are using Arc APIs to create smart and clean energy solutions. And Arcadia's recent acquisition of Genability integrates Arc's utility data collection capabilities with Genability's industry-leading utility rate engine, already in use by a number of global companies creating climate technology experiences, including Oracle, Ford, Swell and Alarm.com.

"Energy innovation has been blocked by fossil fuel utility monopolies for more than 130 years. We're enabling the Internet of Energy—unlocking comprehensive energy data on a nationwide scale to support the development of a decentralized, decarbonized smart grid," said Kiran Bhatraju, CEO and founder of Arcadia. "This access to data will enable energy innovators to build thoughtful and climate-conscious solutions for their end-users, from charging their EV when the grid is cleanest and cheapest to automatically finding cheaper electricity rates based on their home's energy footprint."

The foundation of Arc is Connect, a user interface that integrates with data covering more than 80% of US electric utility accounts and 125 utilities nationwide to power Arc's four flagship products:

Plug - Accesses customers' account-level statement, tariff and interval data to enable new, automated energy products and services.

Accesses customers' account-level statement, tariff and interval data to enable new, automated energy products and services. Spark - Dives deep into advanced energy analytics to unlock valuable savings, optimization, automation and engagement opportunities.

- Dives deep into advanced energy analytics to unlock valuable savings, optimization, automation and engagement opportunities. Bundle - Unlocks the monopoly utility control of the energy bill, streamlining multiple energy provider charges into a single, branded statement, while enabling seamless payment remittance.

- Unlocks the monopoly utility control of the energy bill, streamlining multiple energy provider charges into a single, branded statement, while enabling seamless payment remittance. Source - Connects every business, product or service directly to renewable energy sources like Arcadia's community solar programs.

Arc is built on a foundation nearly a decade in the making. In 2014, Arcadia set out to make clean energy an easy choice for anyone who pays a power bill. Since then, the company has onboarded more than 700,000 utility accounts to its platform, processed more than $470 million in residential utility bill payments, and connected more than 3.7 billion kilowatt-hours of clean energy. Arc uses that battle-tested technology to give energy innovators and businesses the products and data access to unlock new solutions in the climate fight.

To learn more about Arc, please visit the Arcadia blog . To discover how Arc can help your business accelerate your development and contribution to the renewable energy revolution, please visit arcadia.com/arc .

ABOUT ARCADIA

Arcadia is a climate crisis-fighting technology company founded in 2014 and born out of a simple idea — everyone deserves access to clean energy. Arcadia breaks the fossil fuel monopoly by creating unprecedented access to energy data and renewable energy sources through its technology platform, Arc, and its community solar program. Arc fuels the renewable energy revolution by accessing data from 125 utilities nationwide, covering more than 80% of US electric utility accounts. Arcadia manages over five Terawatt-hours of residential and commercial energy demand and is the largest manager of community solar assets in the country. Join us in our mission and find out how you or your business can help achieve the vision of a 100% clean energy future at www.arcadia.com .

*estimate based on EPA calculator for kWh to metric tons

MEDIA INQUIRIES

[email protected]

SOURCE Arcadia