Introducing Arctic Pur: Belly Soothing Freezer Pops

First of its Kind Freezer Pops to Help Soothe Nausea

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctic Pur is proud to announce the launch of its low-sugar, lemon ginger freezer pops, the first of its kind freezer pops, thoughtfully crafted to bring comfort and a refreshing, natural way to soothe nausea.

Inspired by real life (and real stomachs), Artic Pur's freezer pops are made with real ginger and lemon and are free from high fructose corn syrup, dyes, or artificial sweeteners.

Arctic Pur is the first of its kind, launching with a low sugar, low calorie freezer pop; with only 15 calories and 3g of sugar per freezer pop. With immune boosting ingredients, Arctic Pur's lemon ginger freezer pops are a refreshing way to help ease nausea and bring bellies back to balance.

"Arctic Pur creates simple, safe, and satisfying treats crafted to make everyday comfort a little easier, and a lot more delicious," said Andrea Gadsby, founder of Arctic Pur. "With real ingredients and refreshing flavor, we believe in products that make you feel good from the inside out."

Benefits of Arctic Pur:

Digestive Support: ginger naturally supports digestive wellness.

Supports Immunity: packed with ingredients known to support your immune health.

Perfectly Refreshing: the combination of lemon and ginger creates a cooling, vibrant flavor that's perfect for any occasion.

Arctic Pur lemon ginger freezer pops are shelf-stable and available in a 10-count box. The freezer pops are available to pre-order online at www.arcticpur.com and includes free shipping on every order, shipping within the continental United States.

About Arctic Pur

At Arctic Pur, we believe that comfort should be simple, safe, and taste amazing. Inspired by real life (and real stomachs), we created our low sugar, lemon ginger freezer pops as a refreshing way to help you feel balanced when life gets a little wobbly.

Whether its expectant moms navigating the ups and downs of pregnancy, kids recovering from a bug, GLP-1 users adjusting to their new wellness routines, or anyone who's just having "one of those queasy days," Arctic Pur is here with something cool, calm, and flavor-forward.

Made with real ginger, real lemon, and really good intentions, our pops offer a gentle moment of refreshment — no complicated ingredients, no overthinking, just an easy way to take a breath (and a delicious bite).

