Introducing asTech® Duo - A Powerful, All-in-One Solution for Remote and Local Scanning, Diagnostics, and Calibrations

"Our customers have expressed the need for an integrated solution with access to both local and remote scanning options in one device," said Maurice Tuff, Chief Technology Officer of Repairify, Inc. "With Duo, we are pleased to deliver this choice to our customers, giving them the flexibility and convenience to safely and accurately complete repairs."

With the introduction of Duo, asTech now provides customers with a choice from one of two diagnostic scan types: a remote OEM scan that is supported by ASE and I-CAR certified technicians, or a local OEM-compatible scan. The solution also identifies relevant ADAS equipment and required calibrations based on the repair estimate, allowing shops to identify this important requirement at the beginning of the repair process.

asTech is the global leader in the delivery of remote diagnostic solutions with a library of over 1,000 OEM scan tools and growing.

For every comprehensive remote scan report asTech delivers, customers now also have access to the output from the official OEM scan tool right from the Duo application, providing added peace of mind and transparency.

Existing asTech customers can also access the OEM tool reports through asTech Connect, a recently launched platform that helps customers better manage their diagnostics workflow, access reports, and much more.

Access to asTech Connect is free to existing customers by simply calling Customer Support line at 1-888-486-1166.

