Introducing Austere Power, a Reimagined Power Solution Designed to Charge Every Device in the Home

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a passion to challenge the status quo in technology accessories, Austere is proud to announce the availability of its two portfolios of Power products - V Series and VII Series. Both reimagined Power series come in 6- and 8-outlet models (V Series: $129.99, $149.99) and (VII Series: $179.99, $199.99) and have industry leading safety features and noise elimination all within Austere's signature sleek design. Thoughtfully constructed to fit any plug size, including devices such as home entertainment components, laptops, and smartphones, Austere Power products ensure that consumers no longer need to pick-and-choose which plugs deserve an outlet on the impeccably designed power strip.

Ensuring the Very Best Video and Audio Performance

Austere Power ensures a flawless performance for any device it powers. Pure Filtration is an advanced EMI/RFI technology that insulates the power signal from external disturbances and static "noise," such as a running vacuum cleaner or microwave. This filtration is critical when powering 4K TVs and sound systems to ensure the very best video and audio clarity. Additionally, with the Isolated Outlet Filtration, Austere Power products eliminate the possibility of cross-interference between home entertainment components.

More than just powerful, Austere makes power strips exceptionally safe. Austere's Series V and Series VII Power provide industry-leading surge protection safety, featuring 3,000 and 4,000 Joules, respectively, to absorb all potentially damaging electrical surges and spikes. Austere Power also harnesses state-of-the-art fire protection technology with its Flameless MOV circuits and thermal-protected outlets, protecting from home electrical fires. And, if anything were to happen, Austere's Component Guarantee promises that if Austere Power is responsible for any damage to a plugged-in device, Austere will replace that device regardless of its value.

Austere Power boasts detailed design elements that accommodate all types of home entertainment setups. The signature braided WovenArmor power cord offers uncompromising flexibility and strength. Made with Kevlar, the cord allows for the smallest bend radius available to fit in the tightest spaces – making cable management easy without sacrificing performance. To ensure consumers can simultaneously use all the outlets on their power products, Austere includes SmartFit outlets that are manufactured with the precise spacing to provide the necessary room between each outlet so all devices can fit - no more skipping plugs because chargers and AC adapters are too large.

Distinctive by design, Austere Power reflects its aDesign philosophy of using the best materials to deliver flawless performance at an accessible price. Austere's commitment to both style and innovation is illustrated in the classic-brushed housing made of sleek materials and meticulous engineering that make its Power products lightweight yet impressively effective. The result is an elegant way to power home electronic devices, including 4K TVs, home audio systems, smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

"At Austere, we're equally passionate about performance and style and there's a tremendous need in the accessories market, particularly around power, which has lacked innovation," said Deena Ghazarian, Austere Founder and CEO. "While technology has evolved at an amazing rate, power supplies have not. The Austere team worked hard to develop a power product that equips consumers with multiple charging options for the home, housed in a sleek design so consumers don't feel the need to hide it. Before our Power series, these features simply did not exist in a single product."

Power and Protect Product Key Features:

Austere products are available at Austere.com, as well as select retailers including Amazon, BrandsMart USA, Conn's HomePlus, Crutchfield and PC Richard & Son.

To learn more about Austere's complete line of products, visit Austere.com. Be sure to follow us @BeAustere on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. #BeAustere

About Austere

Launched in 2019, Austere is a unique technology accessories brand committed to spectacularly designed, technologically superior products to power and connect your life. From high-performance power, cable and clean products, Austere represents the intersection of flawless, minimalist design and advanced technology to redefine technology accessories. Austere stands apart from all other technology accessories manufacturers for its commitment to designing a new generation of products that offer consumers more stylish and better ways to connect both with their electronic devices and each other.

For more information visit: www.austere.com.

