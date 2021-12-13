BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After spending six years in the military, Joseph Carter left the Navy in 2014 with less than $800 to his name. Today, just seven years later, Carter is a multi-millionaire. Determined to help others mirror his journey, Carter founded Automation Pays —a full-service e-commerce automation service helping people launch and maintain their stores on Amazon, Walmart and more.

Introducing Automation Pays: The Veteran-Led E-Commerce Automation Service Helping Sellers Find Success

Over the past decade, e-commerce selling opportunities have exploded. In 2020, e-commerce sales worldwide topped 4.28 billion US dollars , with further growth anticipated in the years to come. E-commerce automation offers people like Carter, who want to break away from the traditional stringent schedules of the military or corporate employment, the opportunity to bring in significant income while doing what they enjoy. For Carter, this includes traveling across the United States in his 4×4 Mercedes Sprinter Van, which he invested $30,000 in for interior upgrades to make it livable.

Automation Pays helps sellers automate and optimize on many different platforms, including Amazon, Walmart, Facebook, Target and Shopify. The company's unique, full-service packages include e-commerce store management, customer service, returns and shipping fulfillment, product research and orders, income management with profit/loss sheets, and much more. For those with limited start-up resources, Automation Pays also offers funding through the company's partnership with 7 Figures Funding .

"While many companies offer training services to help sellers understand the growing ecosystem of e-commerce automation, our team takes this a step further by fully managing the set-up, maintenance and optimization process from beginning to end," said Carter. "After many years digging into this industry and understanding best practices, it's exciting to me to help others do the same. I encourage any and all people interested in launching and growing their store to reach out to our team."

For those looking to start their automation journey, Automation Pays provides one-on-one support through a seller's entire journey. The professional advisory staff follows a simple, four-step process: scheduling an initial overview call to determine which option works best; selecting a store to invest in and solidifying the profit split; building and launching the store and products; and consistently optimizing to grow profits. Already, this process has helped sellers across the country launch their own stores and increase profits.

To learn more about Automation Pays, or schedule your first call with a member of the professional advisory team, visit https://automationpays.com .

About Automation Pays

Automation Pays manages, maintains, and optimizes individuals' Amazon or Walmart stores – giving them a hands-free stream of income. As the initial creators of E-com automation, Automation Pays' full-service E-com automation team handles everything from product research, shipping, and returns, to customer service and analytics. For more information, visit https://automationpays.com.

Press Contact:

Joseph Carter,

https://automationpays.com/

SOURCE Automation Pays