Introducing Awake! tarte cosmetics reimagines the classic skincare brand for today's multitasking globetrotter--it's botanical-powered beauty sleep in a bottle

NEW YORK, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- tarte cosmetics introduces its new sister brand, Awake, a cruelty-free collection inspired by Japanese skincare that works in a New York minute. tarte has combined its own deep knowledge of high-performance naturals™ with the Japanese tradition of incredible formulas to create a perfect skincare hybrid. The new Awake, launching in June, is a direct-to-consumer launch that is fun, effective, approachable, and affordable (all priced under $40)—the perfect complement for skincare lovers with busy lives who are short on time, but won't compromise quality. Additionally, the brand is offering fans a chance to win Awake skincare for life on its website: awakebeauty.com—link for reference:

Awake is the quintessential wellness and lifestyle collection, fitting into busy, on-the-go schedules

Awake builds on advanced botanical technology to offer nutrition for your skin

Awake delivers instant results without dedicating your entire night to skincare

THE AWAKE VALUE: We know it's important, which is why it's launching as direct-to-consumer: Awake serves up the best of wellness while giving value back to customers. It's premium skincare for an affordable price: $40.

THE AWAKE EFFECT: Awake is beauty sleep in a bottle—hydrating, and brightening for instant and long-term results. It perfectly unites nature and science to deliver happy and healthy results that have been clinically tested and consumer-approved. The packaging is bright and playful, perfectly reflecting what's inside.

"It's an honor to be entrusted with one of KOSÉ's heritage brands, and a pleasure reinventing it for the global consumer," said Maureen Kelly, CEO & co-founder of tarte cosmetics. "Life isn't about being perfect, it's about being the best version of yourself and having a total blast while you're at it. Our goal at tarte is always to create cruelty-free and easy-to-use products packed with healthy ingredients that deliver real results. We're thrilled to bring the new Awake to beauty lovers around the world, and we hope they share our passion."

THE AWAKE PLEDGE: Never will we ever test on animals or formulate our products with parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, petrolatum, gluten, BHT, triclosan, or sodium lauryl sulfate.



ABOUT AWAKE:

tarte cosmetics has partnered with parent company KOSÉ to reimagine, reinvigorate, and relaunch one of its most iconic brands: Awake. Inspired by high-tech formulas used in Japanese skincare, all Awake products are developed using antioxidants and plant-based ingredients that deliver both instant and long-term results for a fresh, well-rested complexion. Awake is committed to creating potent, effective, cruelty-free, and vegan products that combine the best science and nature have to offer. For more information, visit awakebeauty.com, and @awakeskin.

