Introducing b, halfmoon: The union of sister brands B Yoga & Halfmoon, an evolved global lifestyle brand

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Mindful Collective Co. announced the union of their two movement and meditation brands, B Yoga and Halfmoon, marking the official evolution into one new lifestyle brand, b, halfmoon. The evolved brand brings together the shared values of each, with an emphasis on inspiration drawn from nature, the power of the pause and encouraging people to live their truth. The brand will continue to offer core movement and meditation products while also expanding into new lifestyle categories.

The newly evolved b, halfmoon brand is deeply inspired by nature and all of its elements are grounded in nature as truth. The new brand places nature at the forefront of everything they do, believing that it grounds, inspires and guides in all areas of life. It is through nature that b, halfmoon believes their community can be inspired to discover their truth.

The brand ethos also draws inspiration from Ayurveda, the ancient Indian medical system that focuses on natural practices which create balance in all areas of life, including mind, body and spirit. These three elements inform doshas within the Ayurvedic framework and will form the foundation from which many of b, halfmoon's products are created.

b, halfmoon makes its debut with new product categories launching between now and the fall, including a new range of crystals and products established in partnerships with Zayat Aroma, Black & Blum, Verre Lune, Essentially High. Artistic product collaborations from Alessandra Olanow and Paige Jung will also be featured on select soft goods.

b, halfmoon also announced today that they have embarked on a journey to become B Corp certified, demonstrating their dedication to continuing to prioritize the environment while branching out into new categories.

Elevated in-person brand experiences will be a priority for b, halfmoon. The brand will open its first-ever gallery retail concept store in Biarritz, France tomorrow, followed by its first Canadian gallery in Quebec in the fall. Plans to further expand across Canada and into the United States are also in progress.

