Introducing BACARDÍ® Tropical, A Limited-Edition Flavored Rum Inspired by the Caribbean

Boasting notes of juicy pineapple, creamy coconut, and sweet guava, BACARDÍ Tropical is the perfect summer sip, whether at a backyard barbeque with a Pi ña Colada in hand, or dancing the night away at an outdoor summer concert with a refreshing Mojito.

"At BACARDÍ, we know that flavored rum is the fastest growing segment in the category. To give people a delicious new flavored rum option and get them excited about what is sure to be an unforgettable summer, we created BACARDÍ Tropical," said Maria Galis, Marketing Director, BACARDÍ for North America. "It brings the natural fruit flavors of the Caribbean to classic rum cocktails like the Piña Colada, Mojito, or the Tropical Sunset, which is our take on the Hurricane. It is also just as versatile and delicious when mixed with juices or soda for an easy, vacation-worthy sip."

Like the other flavored rums in the BACARDÍ portfolio, BACARDÍ Tropical begins with a base of BACARDÍ white rum and is infused with all-natural pineapple, coconut, and guava fruit flavors. BACARDÍ Tropical contains no artificial sweeteners, is gluten-free, and only 100 calories per ounce and a half of liquid, so mindful drinkers can savor all the flavor without the guilt. With tropical flavors accounting for roughly 80% of recent flavored rum volume growth, and guava in particular being a flavor to watch in spirits, this new offering from BACARDÍ is perfect for those embarking on their rum journey and seasoned rum drinkers alike (Nielsen, IFF Beverage Trends).

BACARDÍ Tropical is available for a suggested retail price of $12.99 per 750mL bottle via Drizly and at select liquor stores, bars, and restaurants nationwide. BACARDÍ Tropical joins the esteemed BACARDÍ flavored rum portfolio as the eighth flavor innovation currently available in the U.S. The portfolio also includes BACARDÍ Coconut, BACARDÍ Lime, BACARDÍ Limón, BACARDÍ Pineapple, BACARDÍ Dragonberry, BACARDÍ Raspberry, and BACARDÍ Mango.

Transport yourself to the Caribbean with these delicious BACARDÍ Tropical cocktails:

BACARDÍ ® Tropical Sunset

1½ oz. BACARDÍ® Tropical

1 oz. lime juice

1 oz. orange juice

1 oz. pineapple juice

½ oz. passionfruit syrup

Method: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a Collins glass over cubed ice. Garnish with a lime wheel.

BACARDÍ ® Tropical Mojito

1½ oz. BACARDÍ® Tropical

¾ oz. lime juice

12 mint leaves

½ oz. simple syrup

¾ oz. club soda

Method: Add the first four ingredients into a highball glass. Press mint with a bar spoon to release oil. Add crushed ice, almost to top, and churn. Top with a splash of club soda and more crushed ice. Garnish with a mint spring and a lime wedge.

BACARDÍ ® Fro-Tro Piña Colada

2 oz. BACARDĺ® Tropical

1½ oz. Coco Real®

1½ oz. pineapple juice

Method: Combine all ingredients in a blender. Add 2 cups of ice and blend until a slushy consistency forms. Serve in a highball glass. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and cherry.

BACARDÍ ® Tropical & Soda

1½ oz. BACARDĺ® Tropical

3 oz club soda

Method: Build all ingredients in a highball glass over cubed ice. Garnish with a lime wheel.

To purchase BACARDÍ rum and cocktail kits, head to www.DrinkBACARDÍ.com, and for more information on BACARDÍ rum, visit www.BACARDÍ.com.

About BACARDÍ® Rum – The World's Most Awarded Rum

In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo Bacardí Massó revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste – BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world's most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquiri, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ El Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world's most awarded spirit, with more than 900 awards for quality, taste, and innovation. Today, BACARDÍ rum is made mainly in Puerto Rico where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862. www.BACARDÍ.com

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

