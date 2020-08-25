Introducing: BackStock.com - Every day is a new day at BackStock!

"My team has been working tirelessly on this concept for some time and we couldn't be happier that we're launching right now," said CEO Bill Spata. "With the current state of the economy we feel like we're going to be bringing joy to many Americans during a tough time."

BackStock's ability to offer revolutionary product pricing owes to an effective combination of creative sourcing and purchasing efforts that include direct relationship with brands and the ability to purchase large volumes of goods. Additionally, acquisitions have been made from retailers such as Nordstom, Target, and Amazon. Product offerings include women's clothing, men's clothing, kids clothing, accessories, electronics, eyewear, and housewares.

Members can expect to purchase luxury items at unbeatable markdowns from brands such as Marc Jacobs, Fendi, Calvin Klein, Apple, Beats by Dre, Juicy Couture, Free People, Ralph Lauren, Sperry, Ariat, Michael Kors, Under Armour, and more. New products are released on the site daily and BackStock's goal is to release 1,000 new products per week, ensuring that every day is a new experience for members. All products are guaranteed for authenticity and come in original packaging.

There are three membership tiers:

Standard Membership is $19.95 /month. These members are given access to purchase anything available on the site as well as access to new products.

is /month. These members are given access to purchase anything available on the site as well as access to new products. Premium Membership is $29.95 /month. This includes full site access as well as access to exclusive FlashStock sales throughout the week.

is /month. This includes full site access as well as access to exclusive FlashStock sales throughout the week. Elite Membership is $39.95 /month. This includes full site access, exclusive previews of FlashStock items, alerts on product launches, and full access to FlashStock.

BackStock membership is currently open to the first 5,000 shoppers. Memberships can be cancelled any time and satisfaction is guaranteed. All products are fulfilled and shipped from Phoenix, Arizona.

About BackStock, LLC

BackStock is a new online shopping club offering up to 90% off retail prices on luxury and brand name goods. BackStock's daily product drops makes sure that for shoppers every day is a new day at BackStock. The Company's mission is "to provide our members with a first class shopping experience with access to authentic brand name products for less." BackStock can be found on TikTok , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

SOURCE BackStock

Related Links

https://www.backstock.com

