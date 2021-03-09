Introducing bande, The Boutique Fitness Platform Transforming The In-Studio Experience

"When COVID-19 accelerated the fitness industry's shift to virtual, the space quickly became overcrowded with brands that were prioritizing mass content production during a time when consumers were yearning for genuine social interaction," said Rebecca Balyasny, CEO & founder of bande. "This drove me to create bande. I recruited a best-in-class team of talent from well-respected fitness brands and together, we developed a virtual platform unlike any other that is built on the power of human connection."

Combining Balyasny's venture background with executive talent from Exhale, Mindbody and Amazon, bande aims to build a community of like-minded individuals through the shared bond of fitness, wellness and personal growth. With tight-knit classes and unique social features like group chats, private voice messaging and a "friending" function that offers visibility to others' workout schedules, members and instructors have the ability to interact with each other before, during and after class. As a result, bande provides a platform for users to come together, motivate and inspire one another as part of a healthy lifestyle.

bande members have access to over 100 fully immersive, live fitness classes each week that cater to all levels. Featuring breathtaking backdrops from the mountains of Wyoming to New York City's iconic skyline, bande's on-demand video collection delivers workouts anytime, anywhere. Classes at bande are led by world-renowned boutique fitness professionals hailing from studios like Exhale, Barry's, SLT, Xtend Barre and DanceBody who specialize in virtual instruction. Offering a wide selection of modalities, members can enjoy a range of workouts including barre, cardio dance, kickboxing, HIIT, yoga, Pilates and more. Membership options currently include:

Unlimited plan ( $180 /month for unlimited live and on-demand classes, early bird privileges and access to exclusive community events)

/month for unlimited live and on-demand classes, early bird privileges and access to exclusive community events) Starter plan ( $30 /month for 4 livestream classes, unlimited on-demand classes and additional purchases at a discounted rate)

/month for 4 livestream classes, unlimited on-demand classes and additional purchases at a discounted rate) Drop-in rates ( $15 /class)

Providing access to health and wellness for all people is ingrained in bande's ethos. As such, the platform offers a Wellness Wednesday donation-based series that supports a different organization the team is passionate about each month. Additionally, bande will donate a percentage of its proceeds each quarter to a like-minded non-profit organization that provides health and wellness for everyone.

