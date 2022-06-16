Introducing Bantam Tools Turnkey Solutions

Bantam Tools Provides Proven Process to Turn a Design into a Physical Part and the Confidence and Know-How to Make More

PEEKSKILL, N.Y., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantam Tools, the desktop CNC manufacturer, is launching Bantam Tools Turnkey Solutions. This CNC service gives designers, engineers, and entrepreneurs a proven process to turn designs into physical parts. Bantam Tools engineers will develop a process for machining parts using the Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Milling Machine, then provide the know-how directly to customers, so they can then make those parts on their own. The goal is to empower Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Milling Machine users to mill with confidence.

"Our engineers build a bridge to help designers and engineers learn how to machine parts on a Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Milling Machine; then take those designs and skills to make their own parts and do it confidently," said Ron Lorentzen, general manager of Bantam Tools. "This helps parts survive the journey across the challenges and chasms of DFM, CAM, filtering, speeds and feeds and tooling."

The Bantam Tools Turnkey Solutions is set up to help make parts faster using the Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Milling Machine. The service gives designers, engineers and companies a shortcut for figuring out a process to mill on a CNC machine. Depending on the parts, Bantam Tools will deliver items, such as:

Work instructions for how to set up and run the job

Fusion 360 file with vetted CAD model and CAM toolpaths

.BTP file that saves the job setup in the Bantam Tools software

G-code files that were exported from the Fusion 360 file

Expertly engineered custom fixturing (either designs or fabricated)

The finished part(s)

A list of suggested machine tooling and accessories used

"We've had customers get really excited about the Bantam Tools Turnkey Solutions," said Ron Lorentzen. "There are a lot of companies out there who are needing to bring prototyping in-house and they need aluminum parts, but aren't quite sure how to go about designing for and using a CNC milling machine. We can help remove those pain points and give customers the know-how to succeed."

To learn more about Bantam Tools Turnkey Solutions and submit a project to Bantam Tools' team of engineers, visit bantamtools.com/bantam-tools-solutions

Bantam Tools builds desktop CNC machines with professional reliability and precision to support world changers and skill builders. The Bantam Tools machines are easy to set up, ready to use right out of the box, and like its namesake the bantam rooster, punch above their weight class, allowing mechanical engineers, product designers, entrepreneurs, electrical engineers, machinists, designers, students, educators, and digital fabricators to stay ahead of schedule and under budget. All of Bantam Tools Desktop Milling Machines are clean, safe, and easy to use, making them a great choice for any lab, shop, classroom, or studio. To learn more visit bantamtools.com or follow on Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook at @bantamtools, or on Medium @CNC-Life.

