Introducing Beauty By DL, a New Line of Scientifically-Formulated Beauty Supplements by Atrium Innovations
Providing a Full Range of Beauty Supplements, Carefully Cultivated with Research and Clinical Results, at Beauty By DL, There's Science in Beauty™
Oct 06, 2020, 12:01 ET
BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrium Innovations, a globally recognized leader in the development of high-quality innovative nutritional supplements announces the launch of their carefully curated new beauty line from Douglas Laboratories®, Beauty By DL. This collection of products for skin, hair and nails provides a range of high quality, innovative beauty supplements that have been carefully formulated with science-based research and clinical results and will be available directly to consumers and professionals, at the brand's new website.
The Beauty By DL supplement line includes:
- Beauty Essentials
- Hair Growth+
- Hydrolyzed Collagen+
- Omega Beauty
- Skin Clarify
- Skin Nourish
- Skin Probiotic+
- Ultra HNS
All products are formulated with innovative ingredients backed by clinical science to help clarify skin, fortify hair and strengthen nails from within.‡
"The Beauty By DL product line was developed out of the belief that There's Science in Beauty™", says Dawn Setlock, Chief Marketing Officer for Atrium Innovations Professional Brands. "As a company, we are committed to staying at the forefront of new research where science and beauty intersect."
In a recent survey of beauty and skincare professionals at medispas, 84% of respondents stated they would like to sell more beauty supplements through their in-office locations and their websites. "We saw the need for high-quality, clinically-backed beauty supplements that you can trust. That is why we have carefully cultivated this new innovative product line," adds Setlock.
To learn more about Beauty By DL line of supplements, visit the new website and follow their page on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.
About Beauty By DL
The ground-breaking formulations that make up the Beauty By DL supplement line are part of a carefully cultivated collection with clinically-researched ingredients. The full range of Beauty By DL beauty supplements can help clarify skin, fortify hair and strengthen nails from within, both safely and effectively – solidifying the brand's core philosophy for every product in its line - There's Science in Beauty™.‡
About Atrium Innovations Professional Brands
Atrium Innovations is a recognized innovative leader in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of science-based nutritional and supplement health products. The company's mission is to be a global leader in vitamins, minerals and supplements, offering science-based nutritional solutions through healthcare professionals. Atrium Innovations Professional brands include Pure Encapsulations®, Douglas Laboratories®, Genestra Brands®, Klean Athlete®, and Wobenzym®.
‡These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
