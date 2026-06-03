Introducing Beauty Crush Skincare: A New Standard in Regenerative Biotech Skincare

Clean Beauty Pioneer Karen Behnke Crushes it with her most Advanced Skincare Innovations Yet

HEALDSBURG, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty Crush Skincare, the latest venture from innovative beauty leader Karen Behnke, debuts and once again introduces formulas that challenge the industry with a new era of regenerative biotechnology-driven skincare. The collection combines a proprietary patent pending rare Falanghina Grape Exosome developed in partnership with a leading US Biotech company with the organic ingredients grown, harvested and preserved in a meticulous clean crushing process allowing optimal preservation of their full range of bioactive nutrients and inspiration for the name Beauty Crush.

Beauty Crush Skincare Triple Action ExoCellular Serum and Moisturizer Beauty Crush Skincare Founder, Karen Behnke

Beauty Crush is focused on Regenerative Biotechnology designed to rejuvenate and revitalize your skin focusing on boosting collagen, overall skin health and enhancing skin elasticity appearance in a preventive manner. Skin health depends on these integrated processes functioning to enhance the skin barrier.

Where Biotechnology Meets Organic Luxury

At the heart of Beauty Crush is a fusion of cutting-edge biotechnology and certified organic ingredients. For the past 20 years, Karen has been dedicated to not accepting the norm with formulations as she has researched finding higher efficacy, safer skincare ingredients for every questionably toxic one commonly used in the industry. With Beauty Crush, she's taken that a step further, working closely with a leading biotech partner, Behnke introduces a proprietary plant-derived exosome complex, designed to enhance ingredient delivery and optimize visible skin renewal.The patent-pending SuperGlow Grapes formulations feature:

Rare Falanghina grape leaf exosomes exclusive to Beauty Crush

Potent Sagrantino grape juice antioxidants exclusive to Beauty Crush

Advanced biomimetic peptides that mimic vegan collagen

Clinically respected ingredients including hyaluronic acid, Vitamin C, niacinamide, panthenol and more.

Together, these elements work synergistically to target fine lines, wrinkles, elasticity and dullness by supporting the skin's natural regenerative processes.

From Vineyard to Vanity

Beauty Crush is anchored in its certified organic vineyard in the hills of Sonoma County, where organic regenerative farming practices are not a marketing claim but a lived philosophy.

The rare grape varieties including Falanghina and Sagrantino, are cultivated using certified organic and regenerative viticulture techniques that enrich the soil, protect biodiversity, and amplify the potency of each harvest. Independent laboratory testing has shown that these carefully grown Sagrantino grapes contain significantly higher antioxidant levels than conventionally farmed counterparts. These powerhouse juices and exosomes are now exclusive to Beauty Crush products.

Under the care of Howard Luria, M.D. cardiologist-turned-vineyard steward, Beauty Crush's Chief Science Advisor, and Behnke's husband, the grapes and leaves undergo a meticulous clean crushing process, preserving their full spectrum of bioactive nutrients. The result: high-performance, vineyard-grown skincare that delivers visible radiance while honoring the planet with highly efficacious ingredients only available in Beauty Crush products.

A Smarter, Simpler Approach to Skincare

Beauty Crush embraces a modern philosophy: fewer products, greater efficacy, biotech.

By combining biomimetic peptides that can stimulate collagen synthesis with plant exosome delivery systems and powerhouse SuperGlow grape antioxidants, each formula is designed to

multitask supporting smoother, firmer, more luminous skin through simplified skincare routines.

Importantly, the brand reframes aging not as something to "fix," but as a natural process to support, strengthen, and celebrate.

"I'm proud to be launching my fourth company, Beauty Crush Skincare— as I've been dreaming of so many elevated beauty inventions and patents, and given that I own this stunning Sonoma Beauty Vineyard, I had to follow my passion and start another skincare venture and these products achieved the best clinical results of my beauty career!

Beauty Crush is built on regenerative biotech skincare, integrating sustainability, clean crushing, and organic vineyard luxury. We harness the exceptional antioxidant power of rare SuperGlow Falanghina and Sagrantino grapes, combined with advanced technologies like proprietary vineyard plant exosomes, biomimetic peptides that act as vegan collagen, and more." says Karen Behnke, Founder.

Clinical Integrity

All products have been dermatologist supervised tested for safety and sensitivity. Clinical testing of the 3 step facial regimen showed 100% of participants reported their skin looked and felt smoother and 97% felt their skin looked younger. Additionally, the clinical reports showed visible improvement in radiance and fine lines/wrinkles with visible reduction in pore size.

Launch Details

Beauty Crush will debut with an initial edit of hero products, with continued innovation rolling out throughout 2026-2027.

The brand will be available at BeautyCrushSkin.com and on the Beauty Crush Skincare Amazon storefront. Follow BeautyCrush across social platforms on IG: @BeautyCrush_Skin and TikTok: @BeautyCrushSkin

About Beauty Crush Skincare

Launched in 2026, Beauty Crush represents the culmination of over two decades of award-winning skincare innovation by Karen Behnke. Headquartered in Sonoma County at the solar powered, organic beauty vineyard, the brand integrates regenerative biotech, sustainability, clean crushing and vineyard luxury to create a new category of regenerative skincare.

About Karen Behnke

Entrepreneur Karen Behnke, is driven by lifelong passions for skincare, environmentalism, wellness, and fitness and as a multi-time founder, Beauty Crush is the fourth company she's launched. Recognized by Elle, Forbes, and Cosmopolitan as the "OG of the Clean Beauty Movement," and recipient of Glamour's Top Eco-Leader, she helped shape the organic and clean skincare industry long before it became mainstream. Karen was a founding member and served on ULTA's Conscious Beauty Initiative Board and has created many successful partnershipships including collaborating with Gwyneth Paltrow for the 2015 launch of Goop Beauty and Kate Hudson for co-branded products.

She has received global recognition including Goldman Sachs' Most Innovative Entrepreneur Award. Passionate about cutting edge skincare science and environmentalism, she continues to live her mission at her organic beauty vineyard in Sonoma County and serves on the Environmental Media Association Board of Directors.

PR Info:

Elizabeth Bergman

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917-903-6768

SOURCE Beauty Crush Skincare