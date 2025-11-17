Introducing Beauty Rep: The Digital Infrastructure Powering the Future of Aesthetics

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty Rep, a digital platform purpose-built for the aesthetics industry, launches to reshape how global brands and aesthetic practices work together. Founded by industry insiders, Beauty Rep streamlines brand-practice relationships with one centralized platform that drives operational efficiency across education, sales, marketing, and communication for both sides of the market.

"We've experienced firsthand how siloed workflows, fragmented tools, and disconnected brand strategies create unnecessary friction, ultimately costing both revenue and relationships," said Keri Concannon, CEO and Co-Founder of Beauty Rep. "We created Beauty Rep to offer the industry a smarter, more connected way forward, one that reflects how modern aesthetic businesses actually operate."

Beauty Rep offers brands a suite of tools to target practices optimally using smart analytics, share on-demand education, provide practice marketing support, and ensure consistency across every touchpoint. On the practice side, the platform makes it easier to discover, evaluate, and purchase product lines without administrative overload, giving providers more time to focus on patient care.

Key features include:

For Brands

Centralized B2B Communication: Replace scattered PDFs and legacy systems with one source of truth for brand assets, pricing, product information, and practice communications.

Real-Time Analytics: Access account-level insights and performance data to optimize sales strategy and marketing ROI.

Education at Scale: Upload on-demand training and product education, ensuring consistent messaging and clinical understanding.

Marketing Tools: Share approved promotional materials and campaigns with practices to boost patient engagement and brand consistency.

Access to Vetted Aesthetic Professionals and Practices: Connect with providers verified through professional licensure and business validation to ensure a trusted, compliant network.

For Practices

Streamlined Ordering: Browse, sample, and order products from multiple brands directly through one intuitive interface, saving time and reducing administrative overload.

Simplified Product Discovery: Access a curated network of trusted brands and evidence-based formulations all in one place.

On-Demand Learning: Learn about ingredients, protocols, and treatment integrations with education linked to each product.

Marketing Support: Download ready-to-use digital assets and co-branded materials to support patient engagement and retail sell-through.

Relationship Management: Communicate directly with brand representatives, access brands and promotions, and participate in education without waiting for in-person visits.

These capabilities are launching at a pivotal moment for the aesthetics industry, one defined by rapid change and growing pressure to do more with less. "Three major shifts are reshaping our industry: tightening margins from intense competition, changing customer expectations for on-demand, personalized service, and growing value in the long tail of the market." said Olivia Schmid, COO and Co-Founder of Beauty Rep. "This isn't just a moment for a new tool, it's something more. Beauty Rep is a digitally optimized service offering in an ecosystem that helps brands scale efficiently while elevating the experience for practices. We're not just digitizing the sales process, we're strengthening the entire brand-practice relationship at a lower cost and setting a new standard for how this industry grows."

As brands downsize field teams and shift spend toward DTC channels, the traditional B2B model has become strained, leaving fewer reps to support more practices and disconnecting brands from the very relationships that built their trust and growth. Beauty Rep expands access to high-level support across all tiers of aesthetic practices, enhancing the ROI of existing field teams, stepping in where sales coverage has been reduced, and offering service to customers who previously had none.

By lowering the cost to serve, Beauty Rep levels the playing field and unlocks growth opportunities long overlooked. While legacy sales models focus resources on the top 20% of high-volume accounts, Beauty Rep is purpose-built to serve the full spectrum, activating revenue potential in the remaining 80% of small and midsized clinics that make up a powerful but under-served share of the market.

At launch, Beauty Rep is partnering with a curated group of leading aesthetic brands. Early adopters include Babor, Linder Health, AlumierMD, Dermaesthetics Beverly Hills, Avea Life, CielementsMD, Cosmetics27, and Marini Skin Solutions - each committed to building stronger, smarter relationships through the platform.

"Beauty Rep matters because we are and will be a human to human service business in an AI driven world. Technology is crucial for businesses today but Beauty Rep preserves the humanity of our professional industry." said Lincoln H. Lee, VP of Global Strategy at Dermaesthetics Beverly Hills.

Beauty Rep operates on a commission-based model, aligning incentives across the platform. The company is not a distributor or reseller, so purchases are made directly with each brand and practices engage under the individual terms of service of those brands. There are no hidden fees, subscription costs, or onboarding charges for practices, making it simple and transparent for providers to participate without financial friction. For any brand and practice inquiries, visit www.beautyrep.com or contact [email protected] .

About Keri Concannon

Keri Concannon is an accomplished sales and marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in strategic sales leadership, business development, KOL engagement, and brand growth. Keri began her aesthetics career at Obagi Medical, where she quickly rose from field sales to regional leadership. She later joined Clinical Skin as AVP of Marketing, where she led the acquisition and successful integration of Glytone into the brand portfolio. As CEO and Co-Founder of Beauty Rep, Keri is on a mission to modernize the fragmented B2B sales infrastructure, building an intuitive, more connected way to drive growth, streamline operations, and elevate performance across the industry.

About Olivia Schmid

Olivia Schmid is an executive with a JD from Columbia and an MBA from London Business School. Her global experience spans legal, commercial, and operational roles at top aesthetics brands including AbbVie and Galderma, where she led commercial operations and sales strategy. Prior to her work in healthcare, she practiced corporate law on Wall Street and led digital B2B category development at Amazon. As COO and Co-Founder of Beauty Rep, Olivia blends her legal, commercial, and digital expertise to create connected, common-sense solutions for brands and practices.

Contact: [email protected]

