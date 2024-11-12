The Ultimate Self-Care Solution for Radiant Skin, Lush Hair, and a Healthy Gut

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A beauty revolution is brewing, and it's about to change the way we think about self-care. Introducing Beautycore, a new ingestible beauty supplement brand that combines the best of nature, science and innovation into a single, powerful pill. Developed by Montecito Innovation Labs, a health and beauty consumer brand incubator, Beautycore takes beauty beyond the surface – promising glowing skin, luscious locks and a balanced gut, all-in-one daily dose.

Beautycore's inaugural product is more than just a supplement, it might just be the fountain of youth in a capsule. Its groundbreaking formula targets collagen, the body's most abundant molecule, which is crucial for maintaining healthy skin, hair growth, nail strength and more. Packed with 20 billion CFU probiotics and an advanced blend of fermented vitamins, each acid-resistant veggie capsule is designed for optimal absorption. By utilizing fermented ingredients, Beautycore allows the body to absorb nutrients as effectively as it would from food, ensuring maximum impact. Combined with a proprietary blend of targeted probiotics, these ingredients synergize to boost everything from digestive health to hair resilience, unlocking the critical link between inner wellness and outward beauty.

"Beautycore is a labor of love and science. A formulation that addresses beauty at its core—literally," says Dr. Mamina Turegano, Beautycore co-founder and lead scientific advisor. "We wanted to create a product that nourishes the body at a cellular level. We have four targeted probiotics strains that do exactly that. Our unique blend of fermented vitamins is recognized as food, ensuring they're digested and absorbed more efficiently. The result is a radiant glow that starts from within."

Clinical studies have shown that probiotics not only support digestion but balance the microbiome—the ecosystem of bacteria, fungi and viruses that lives within the body. Beautycore's carefully procured blend of four clinically studied probiotic strains works synergistically to create beautiful results. With just a pill a day, users will experience visible improvements in skin clarity, hair texture, and even mood, thanks to the gut-brain connection.

"Beauty shouldn't be complicated," says G. Eric Kuskey, Beautycore co-founder. "Ingestible beauty is real. Beautycore is beauty simplified, but with serious results. From the ingredients to the packaging, everything designed is to make you feel revitalized, from the moment you first take it to when you start seeing and feeling the results."

Beautycore's fusion of science and nature will elevate your beauty routine to new heights. With a promise of clearer skin, stronger hair and a balanced gut, Beautycore is available now online at www.beautycore.life and at select specialty retailers nationwide for $49 MSRP. A discounted monthly subscription option is also available for added convenience.

