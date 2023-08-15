Introducing Bee Mortgage: Your Go-To Mortgage Broker in Kosciusko County

WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bee Mortgage is excited to announce its grand opening in Kosciusko County, offering high-quality mortgage brokerage services to homebuyers, homeowners and real estate agents alike.

Known for three core strengths, Bee Mortgage ensures a seamless home-buying experience:

  1. Fast pre-approvals with verified income and assets: Bee Mortgage understands the urgency of securing quick pre-approvals for borrowers. With their digital verification process, applicants can apply 24/7, and Bee guarantees swift processing to provide agents and buyers the confidence they need to submit offers fast.
  2. Low rates: In today's high-rate market, finding the best mortgage rates is crucial. Bee Mortgage takes pride in offering competitive rates and creating satisfied customers who, in turn, refer friends and family to their services. With the power of satisfied customers, Bee's reputation grows, benefiting agents and Bee alike.
  3. Fast Closings: With a strong focus on efficiency and quality, Bee Mortgage has a proven track record of closing loans early. Collaborating with the best and fastest lenders, they prioritize smooth and expedited transactions. The standard appraisal turnaround time is 3-5 business days, and in many cases, Bee can achieve clear-to-close status in just a few days.

"Kosciusko County real estate agents who partner with us will not only find a reliable lending ally but also strengthen the trust they have with their clients," said Bee Co-Founder and CEO Curtis Wood. "By utilizing Bee's efficient and customer-centric services, agents amplify their credibility, fostering sustained referrals and mutual success. We're excited to become a part of this community!"

Bee Mortgage is the #1 choice for mortgage lending in Kosciusko County!

For more information on Bee Mortgage's services and how they can assist with your mortgage needs, visit their website at www.beemortgageapp.com and follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/beemortgageindiana.

Bee Mortgage is a leading mortgage broker committed to providing fast pre-approvals, low rates, and swift closings. Based in Kosciusko County, and a member of the Kosciusko County Chamber of Commerce, Bee takes pride in helping clients achieve their homeownership dreams with seamless and efficient mortgage solutions. Bee's mission is to make homeownership more accessible and affordable for everyone.

Contact: Curtis Wood
Phone: (904) 316-5566
Email: curtis@beemortgageapp.com

