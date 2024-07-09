Introducing being: Targeted Formulas For Your Hair Type

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The team that brought you MONDAY Haircare and Osāna Naturals is pleased to announce the launch of being: a collection of moisture-rich shampoos, conditioners, and treatments that celebrates all hair types and needs. Exclusively available at Walmart, being is the first brand distributed in a mass retailer in the US that allows people with all hair textures, types, and needs to buy from one brand, in one aisle, on one shelf, at an accessible price point.

Currently, an overwhelming number of people are either dissatisfied with their current hair care options, or unclear about which products they should use to satisfy their needs. An independent consumer study showed more than half of people surveyed could not identify their hair type. Even more staggering was that 79% of respondents said it is difficult to find products tailored for their specific hair type and needs.*

Luckily, being is here to help. From curly and coarse to fine and flat, the brand's targeted formulas were created to finesse and de-stress your hair exactly as it is, rather than trying to make it something it's not. For its approach, being was selected for Walmart Start, a beauty brand accelerator program that sets emerging brands up for success with the retailer.

being products address a wide range of consumer needs by offering customized formulations based on hair type, to better serve the particular needs of unique hair types. Each of the five product families, tailored to cater to hair types from 1a to 4c, features naturally derived active ingredients that are proven to drive results and resolve hair concerns. The high-performing solutions contain ethically sourced ingredients that are gentle on hair and planet, certified cruelty-free and Leaping Bunny approved.

As a brand that prides itself on being community minded, being was not only developed with trichologists, but with the expert guidance of the brand's advisory board. The board includes writer, beauty expert and Texture Diaries founder Akili King; celebrity hairstylist Alyx Liu; journalist and founder/editor in chief of Cripple Media, Emily Flores; and beauty and lifestyle creator Shahd Batal. The brand also tapped celebrity hairstylist and visual artist Sky Kim across its brand campaign and launch.

The brand has employed universal design applications in its packaging from conception, such as a soft, easy-to-squeeze tube that's ideal for one-handed use, as well as a lipped-lid design that makes it easier for individuals with limited dexterity to open the bottle. High contrast labels, large typography, and tactile indicators on the bottles enhance accessibility for individuals with visual impairments and colorblindness. For being, true inclusivity means packaging that is created as consciously as its formulas.

"We know haircare isn't one size fits all, and consumers deserve more than a blanket approach to products, which often ignores a myriad of hair types, textures and needs. With being, we offer fun, effective, solution-based haircare for hair types 1a to 4c, all under $7," explains being Founder Jaimee Lupton. "And while we were conscious of price accessibility, we also focused on making our packaging more accessible, because we don't want cost or usability to be hurdles for shoppers. At being, we want everyone to feel welcome, celebrated and seen."

being is the third brand to debut in the US at the hands of Jaimee Lupton, an Auckland, New Zealand-based beauty entrepreneur. Lupton launched her first brand, MONDAY Haircare, in February 2020 with the goal of making premium-quality hair care more accessible. Four years later, MONDAY has won several beauty awards, is stocked with more than 100 retailers in 65,000 doors across almost 40 countries and is ranked as the #1 haircare brand on TikTok. Osāna Naturals, a range of skin and hair care formulations featuring six functional fragrances, landed in Target US and Walmart US in February of 2024.

being is available now at Walmart and on Walmart.com. Follow being at beinghaircare.com and via @beinghaircare on Instagram and TikTok.

*From a consumer perception study of 4,264 respondents.

About MONDAY International Limited

With a cohort of future-focused brands both in-market and in-development, MONDAY International Limited is shaking up the status quo with modern and relevant product offerings designed to excite customers based on how they shop now. Thanks to a vertically integrated business model that allows speed to market and an eye for identifying trends and the 'white space' in categories, the company is intent on bringing a premium approach to beauty at an accessible price point. With a stable of new disruptive beauty and personal care brands—10 of which will be in market in Australasia, the US, and beyond by 2025—the beauty vertical is set to achieve $300M USD in sales in 2024.

