Introducing Bella LP Farm: The Largest Yield Protocol on zkSync

SINGAPORE, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bella Protocol, a leading DeFi platform, has released its latest product, Bella LP Farm . This innovative liquidity protocol currently integrates with zkSync-based leading DEX iZUMi Finance. As the largest zkSync-based yield protocol, Bella aims to leverage zkSync's solid fundamentals and harness the momentum of its ecosystem growth, while partnering with iZUMi to better contribute to DeFi liquidity and benefit more LPs. To celebrate the product's debut, Bella and iZUMi also joined hands to initiate a double farming campaign and rewards program.

Bella LP Farm is a significant addition to Bella's DeFi solutions portfolio, alongside the successful Ethereum-based yield aggregator Flex Savings and Uniswap V3 simulator Tuner. The new product exemplifies Bella's unwavering dedication to advancing liquidity provision, enriching user experience, and optimizing LP returns, as well as empowering a broader DeFi ecosystem.

Specifically, Bella LP Farm offers an intuitive, transparent, and secure liquidity farming service, ensuring accessibility for both new and experienced DeFi users. With a flexible duration mechanism, users can conveniently deposit, withdraw, and retrieve farming rewards on demand.

"zkSync is our top choice of layer-2 chains for LP Farm's infrastructure," said Felix Xu, CEO &Co-founder of Bella: "With its low fees, frictionless transfers, censorship resistance, and high security, zkSync provides numerous advantages. Combined with iZUMi's DL-AMM algorithm and peer-to-pool Order Book architecture, we are confident that LP Farm will deliver a seamless user experience and attract robust liquidity to the zkSync ecosystem."

In conjunction with the product launch, Bella and iZUMi are embarking on a double farming campaign, commencing on July 12. By incentivizing LPs in the BEL-USDC pool with both $BEL and $iZi rewards, the two leading DeFi players aim to stimulate liquidity contribution and further foster the development of the thriving zkSync ecosystem.

Jimmy Yin, Co-founder of iZUMi, also shared his thoughts on the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Bella Protocol marks an important step in driving liquidity and innovation within the DeFi space. We are committed to offering a seamless and rewarding experience for liquidity providers."

Looking ahead, Bella Protocol remains steadfast in its commitment to revolutionizing the DeFi liquidity service landscape. With LP Farm and its integration into the zkSync ecosystem, Bella is poised to cultivate a broader, vibrant, and prosperous DeFi ecosystem, empowering a secure, efficient, and free open finance experience for all users in the future Web 3.0.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol provides a suite of DeFi products for auto-compounding yield and developer tools for building DApps integrating Uniswap AMM. The main product, Bella Flex Savings V2, is a trusted smart mining product that allows users to experience low gas and management fee, auto return, token burn, and considerable yield farming incentives. Flex Savings V2 has been running on Ethereum for over 27 months, with the highest TVL of over $40 million.

