Introducing Benchling Connect: Tackling Lab Instrument Connectivity and Data Management with New Open Standards and a Flexible Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchling unveiled its new platform for lab instrument connectivity and data management, Benchling Connect , today at Benchtalk, the company's annual customer event. With Benchling Connect, R&D organizations automate time-consuming, manual lab instrument data collection and consolidate the management of experimental data and metadata all on a centralized platform. At launch, Benchling Connect supports out-of-the-box integrations with 12 commonly used instruments. Scientists benefit from a user-friendly, point-and-click interface to streamline connectivity and data management workflows. With Connect, Benchling confronts industry-wide challenges with proliferation of proprietary instrument data models and vendor lock-in by mapping all instrument output to the Allotrope Simple Model (ASM) , and making the converter codes open source and freely available on GitHub .

Biotech has long been in gridlock when it comes to improving instrument data connectivity. The old ways of collecting and transferring data manually, ad-hoc, and with USB drives does not scale with labs' growing collection of instruments and tools. Research from a recent third party survey of biopharma R&D and IT executives* illustrates this challenge. A majority of the scientist and IT respondents report their organization uses more than 100 lab instruments, and nearly half (47%) indicate that less than three out of five of these instruments are connected to software that supports data capture. The top two barriers to growing the adoption of connected lab instruments cited by IT and R&D are: (1) lack of standard instrument data formats and (2) a lack of internal resources to write integrations. Scientists are forced to manually transfer instrument data and manage customized data pipelines, preventing them from using data at scale, creating burdens on IT teams, and introducing regulatory compliance risk.

"Addressing the chronic data lifecycle challenges with lab instruments requires a new approach. Proprietary data formats and software solutions that lock customers into a small set of vendors aren't the answer – an open source approach is," said Shawna Wolverton, Chief Product Officer at Benchling. "We're certainly not the first to work on the complex problem of instrument connectivity, but we're confident that our approach, which drives open industry standards and provides ease of integration with native instrument connectivity, will drive the real, material impact on data quality and R&D throughput that the industry needs."

With Benchling Connect, customers can now:

Automate instrument data capture with out-of-the-box connectivity. Benchling Connect directly integrates instrument data sources into Benchling for scientific workflows. Customers benefit from a simple, interactive, scientist-friendly experience that eliminates the need to jump across different user interfaces or manage logins across multiple systems.

Benchling creates the software that powers the biotechnology industry. More than 200,000 scientists at over 1,200 companies globally — from cutting-edge start-ups to 20+ of the 50 largest global biopharma — rely on the Benchling R&D Cloud as their central source of truth for scientific data, analysis, and collaboration. Benchling is on a mission to accelerate scientific progress through advanced software that's purpose-built for biology. To learn more, visit Benchling.com.

