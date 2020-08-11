Introducing Beneficial Blends 600mg Broad Spectrum Hemp Extracts With NanoLyte™ Technology

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beneficial Blends, the industry leading Oil Expert and Certified Manufacture specializing in high quality products with 'beneficial for you' health attributes, launches its first-ever conventional and organic 600mg Broad Spectrum Hemp Extracts made with NanoLyte™, its proprietary water-soluble CBD emulsion technology. The Hemp Extracts are made with non-detectible THC, so people can enjoy frequently, restoring the mind and body.

Beneficial Blends Hemp Extracts are developed by global PhD Experts utilizing high intensity ultrasonication and phospholipids, resulting in industry leading taste, clarity, solubility and absorption. It's the most effective and easily added ingredient for any beverage, food, dietary supplement or cosmetic product. The Hemp Extracts are sourced from organic certified farms, 3rd party tested and have a twelve-month shelf life. Beneficial Blends' facility is FDA and GMP compliant ensuring high standards at every step. In addition to Beneficial Blends Hemp Extracts, the company manufactures a variety of private label CBD-infused products including ingestible, topicals and candles customized to manufacturing and retailer needs.

"As this new world emerges, we want to help people feel better and more relaxed. As Oil Experts, we saw the need for a high quality, effective water-soluble CBD product that people can incorporate in their lives and use at their discretion," said company founder and CEO Erin Meagher. "Through extensive research and testing, we formulated Beneficial Blends Broad Spectrum Hemp Extracts with non-detectable THC to give people the "worry-free" support they desire."

Beneficial Blends Hemp Extracts, like all its products, is produced according to the company's 4 Diamond Approach—'Beneficial for You' products, quality, transparency, and social impact—guaranteeing high standards within a transparent and socially responsible business and manufacturing practice. The company maintains an SQF Level III Certification and its facility is FDA compliant, USDA Certified Organic and Kosher Certified and upholds Fair For Life Certification.

For additional information, visit beneficialblends.com.

About Beneficial Blends

Since 2009, Beneficial Blends, LLC is recognized as the premier manufacture for private brand organic, natural and conventional food and CBD products. Many accolades are earned for excellence in manufacturing and sustained revenue growth, breaking the 500 mark on the INC5000 list and being recognized as TBBJ's Fastest Growing Companies four years in a row.

Contact: Lexi Plummer

Marketing Director

[email protected]

813-887-3030 x 145

SOURCE Beneficial Blends, LLC

Related Links

www.beneficialblends.com

