Introducing Benjamin Moore and Luxe Interiors + Design's 2024 Faces of Design

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benjamin Moore and Luxe Interiors + Design are proud to unveil this year's teams of designers, architects and paint contractors in the third annual Faces of Design.

Faces of Design celebrates the synergy and interplay between an interior designer or architect and their paint contractor. This partnership is one of the behind-the-scenes champions of residential design. Six design teams take center stage to highlight the unique viewpoints, artistry and passion for color and shade that infuse every project they undertake together. Faces of Design will be featured nationally in the September/October 2024 issue of Luxe, along with video, digital and social across Luxe platforms.

Kate Kelly Smith, EVP + Managing Director, Luxe, says, "We are so proud to partner with Benjamin Moore for the third year to celebrate the special relationship between an interior designer or architect and paint contractor. We are thrilled to feature 13 amazing design talents as the 2024 Faces of Design."

"The 2024 Faces of Design class represents some of the best teams across North America, who collaborate daily to transform the spaces that surround us," said Mindy Murphy, vice president, customer segmentation marketing. "We are honored to partner with Luxe in recognizing the vision and expertise of these interior designers and painting contractors and invite the community to join us in celebrating their contributions to both residential and commercial design."

Introducing the 2024 Faces of Design:

