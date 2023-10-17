Introducing BercyTray: The Ultimate Solution to Keeping Your Food Deliveries Germ-Free and Convenient

News provided by

BercyTray

17 Oct, 2023, 10:46 ET

HAMPTON, Ga., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorTray LLC proudly announces the preorder availability of their revolutionary product, the BercyTray. Designed to address the growing concerns about food deliveries being placed on the floor where they are exposed to germs and the elements, the BercyTray offers a secure and convenient alternative for every delivery.

Continue Reading
BercyTray
BercyTray
BercyTray
BercyTray

The BercyTray emerged from the heightened concerns regarding germ transmission during the COVID-19 pandemic. The founders of DoorTray LLC recognized the need for a practical solution to prevent delivery personnel from leaving food delivery items and prescriptions on the ground. The BercyTray serves as a dedicated tray for the delivery of those sensitive items, eliminating any worries about unwanted exposure.

"We are proud to introduce the BercyTray as the ultimate solution to keeping your food deliveries germ-free and convenient. With the BercyTray, we have reimagined the delivery experience, providing a secure alternative to having your food placed on the floor," said Founder/CEO Jack Bercy of DoorTray LLC.

With the BercyTray, deliveries can be conveniently placed directly on the door, ensuring that the delivery enters the home the moment the door is opened. This innovative solution not only maintains the hygiene and integrity of the order but also offers ease and accessibility, making it a game-changer for individuals with limited mobility.

Additionally, the BercyTray offers a seamless and hassle-free installation process. With no need for special tools or technical expertise, anyone can easily set up the BercyTray in just a few simple steps.

The first of its kind in the market, the BercyTray offers a fresh and forward-thinking solution to improving the delivery experience. With the introduction of the BercyTray, DoorTray LLC remains committed to providing customers with a seamless way to receive their deliveries safely and securely. Each order will receive regular shipping updates, ensuring complete transparency throughout the delivery process.

The BercyTray is currently in production and is set to ship soon with preorders being accepted now. Visit https://doortray.com/shop-all to learn more about the BercyTray and to place a preorder.

To learn more about DoorTray LLC and their commitment to creating innovative products, visit https://doortray.com/.

About DoorTray LLC

DoorTray LLC is a groundbreaking company specializing in redefining the delivery experience. With a mission to provide practical and innovative solutions and revolutionize the way food and prescription deliveries are received, DoorTray LLC aims to enhance convenience, safety, and accessibility for customers worldwide

Contact Information
Farra Lanzer
970-541-3284
[email protected]

SOURCE BercyTray

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.