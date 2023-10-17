Introducing BercyTray: The Ultimate Solution to Keeping Your Food Deliveries Germ-Free and Convenient

HAMPTON, Ga., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorTray LLC proudly announces the preorder availability of their revolutionary product, the BercyTray. Designed to address the growing concerns about food deliveries being placed on the floor where they are exposed to germs and the elements, the BercyTray offers a secure and convenient alternative for every delivery.

BercyTray BercyTray

The BercyTray emerged from the heightened concerns regarding germ transmission during the COVID-19 pandemic. The founders of DoorTray LLC recognized the need for a practical solution to prevent delivery personnel from leaving food delivery items and prescriptions on the ground. The BercyTray serves as a dedicated tray for the delivery of those sensitive items, eliminating any worries about unwanted exposure.

"We are proud to introduce the BercyTray as the ultimate solution to keeping your food deliveries germ-free and convenient. With the BercyTray, we have reimagined the delivery experience, providing a secure alternative to having your food placed on the floor," said Founder/CEO Jack Bercy of DoorTray LLC.

With the BercyTray, deliveries can be conveniently placed directly on the door, ensuring that the delivery enters the home the moment the door is opened. This innovative solution not only maintains the hygiene and integrity of the order but also offers ease and accessibility, making it a game-changer for individuals with limited mobility.

Additionally, the BercyTray offers a seamless and hassle-free installation process. With no need for special tools or technical expertise, anyone can easily set up the BercyTray in just a few simple steps.

The first of its kind in the market, the BercyTray offers a fresh and forward-thinking solution to improving the delivery experience. With the introduction of the BercyTray, DoorTray LLC remains committed to providing customers with a seamless way to receive their deliveries safely and securely. Each order will receive regular shipping updates, ensuring complete transparency throughout the delivery process.

The BercyTray is currently in production and is set to ship soon with preorders being accepted now. Visit https://doortray.com/shop-all to learn more about the BercyTray and to place a preorder.

To learn more about DoorTray LLC and their commitment to creating innovative products, visit https://doortray.com/ .

About DoorTray LLC

DoorTray LLC is a groundbreaking company specializing in redefining the delivery experience. With a mission to provide practical and innovative solutions and revolutionize the way food and prescription deliveries are received, DoorTray LLC aims to enhance convenience, safety, and accessibility for customers worldwide

Contact Information

Farra Lanzer

970-541-3284

[email protected]

SOURCE BercyTray