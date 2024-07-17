Introducing Better Fit Bedding's New Patented Fitted Flat Sheet: Revolutionizing Bed-Making One Sheet at a Time

LAS VEGAS, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Fit Bedding, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a company founded by Karen Caines that aims to transform how beds are made with her patented new construction for flat sheets and blankets. The patented construction, featuring a flat sheet or blanket with a unique elastic bottom edge and corners, represents a significant leap forward in bedding technology. This brings to the industry a much-needed new construction for flat sheets, which will not only be made of the most luxurious fabrics but will also solve the difficulty of making a bed. Since the fitted sheet was invented in 1959, innovation has yet to capture the comfort and convenience of Better Fit Bedding's new fitted flat sheet.

Better Fit Bedding New Innovative Flat Sheet Design Better Fit Bedding new construction for flat sheet

Better Fit Bedding's New Patented Flat Sheet will enable quick and easy bed-making and will be a game changer and disruptor in the industry. The company has established relationships with two top textile manufacturers who will produce Better Fit Bedding's innovative sheets for DTC, retail, and hospitality customers. Better Fit Bedding was also tested and certified by the Arthritis Foundation and has been recognized as a needed improvement for redesigning the flat sheet for individuals with physical limitations. See how the innovation works: Better Fit Bedding-V1 (1).mp4.

Reflecting on her journey, Caines shared, "Better Fit Bedding is not just about convenience; it's about reimagining how we make our beds daily. Just as the woman before me perfected the fitted sheet, I see this innovation as perfecting the flat sheet and completing the legacy of creating the perfect bedding for consumers and businesses globally." Between 2012 and 2014, Caines was honored with two utility patents and one design patent for her groundbreaking innovation, underscoring the exceptional quality and ingenuity that defines Better Fit Bedding and sets it apart as an industry leader.

Recently, Caines partnered with TAVO Media Group and successfully launched social media campaigns, advertising, and public relations, establishing Better Fit Bedding as a company to watch.

For more information about Better Fit Bedding, visit www.betterfitbedding.com.

