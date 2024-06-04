Introducing "Beyond The Scalpel" Podcast: Your Gateway to Transformative Plastic Surgery and Dermatology

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover the transformative world of plastic surgery and dermatology with the launch of the groundbreaking new podcast, "Beyond The Scalpel." Hosted by the esteemed Dr. Elie Levine and Dr. Jody Levine of Plastic Surgery & Dermatology of NYC, the podcast will explore the newest techniques and technologies revolutionizing plastic surgery and dermatology. It will also present factual information that dispels common misconceptions in the industry.

"This program will offer listeners a tremendous amount of insight into the large number of cosmetic surgeries available. We're presenting perspectives that will inform and empower individuals," said Dr. Elie Levine, a distinguished board-certified plastic surgeon.

Levine is renowned for his expertise in facial rejuvenation, premier breast and body contouring, and is the innovator behind the groundbreaking LevineLift™.

Joining Dr. Elie Levine is co-host Dr. Jody Levine - Director of Dermatology. She is a dual board-certified expert in Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery and Pediatrics. Dr. Levine's cutting-edge methods in skin care, laser surgery, and injectables have earned her widespread acclaim and respect in the field.

The first four episodes of "Beyond The Scalpel" have already been published. They include:

Episode 001:

In the inaugural episode, Dr. Elie and Dr. Jody Levine discuss plastic surgery trends for 2024. Featuring guest Luke Andrews from DailyMail.com, they discuss the growing popularity of gifting plastic surgeries among families and couples, and how societal attitudes are evolving.

Episode 002:

This episode explores surgeries and timing, how long do procedures last, and how long does it to begin seeing the results of the procedure. Special guest Dr. Ram Roth, a board-certified anesthesiologist, joins the discussion.

Episode 003:

Dr. Elie and Dr. Jody delve into the intricacies of breast implants and reductions, sharing insights from key statistics and emphasizing the importance of consulting board-certified professionals. Author Leslie Lehr, known for her memoir "A Boob's Life," joins to discuss America's cultural obsession with breasts.

Episode 004:

The hosts examine the profound impact of Tweatments such as liquid rhinoplasty. Beauty journalist Alice Hart-Davis provides expert commentary on the evolution of "tweakments" and their significant influence on the beauty industry.

"Beyond The Scalpel" promises to be an enlightening and empowering resource for anyone interested in the fields of plastic surgery and dermatology.

