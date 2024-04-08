Introducing Bikini Island: A Spirits-Based, Ready-to-Drink Canned Cocktail with Nuclear Flavor

Party Like It's the End of the World with Four Explosive Flavors and only 100 Calories per Can

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bikini Island has now landed, and it's here to deliver nuclear flavor! The new line of ready-to-drink cocktails contains 5% ABV and just 100 calories per can. Launching with four refreshingly bold flavors, Bikini Island offers consumers a better-for-you RTD that features real spirits and explosive taste.

Bikini Island will launch in select markets mid-April, and nationwide later this year, retailing at $19.99 for a Variety Pack of eight canned cocktails featuring four explosive flavors: Citrus Charge - vodka based, Blue Razz Explosion - vodka base, Watermelon Blast - tequila based, and Nuclear Pineapple - rum based.

With the spirits-based RTD category growing 55% in the last year alone, consumers are showing a clear preference for premiumization in addition to seeking out full-flavor (IWSR, 2023). There is an opportunity in the better-for-you space with current options lacking excitement and flavor. Consumers want the real deal with spirits-based products and when picking something off the shelves, however, they're often forced to pick between great tasting flavor or lower calorie option – until now.

"Consumers are leading more health-conscious lifestyles, but that doesn't mean they want to sacrifice fun or flavor," said Don Deubler, CEO of Atomic Brands. "We saw a unique opportunity to capitalize on the white space and set out to do the seemingly impossible for consumers: create a low cal, spirits-based RTD that still packs a ton of nuclear flavor."

"Aside from new items representing the largest share of sales within the RTD category, we know multipacks are shown to increase consumer's average annual spend and trips to stores over 2x" said Deubler. "Bikini Island is an explosive brand and we're excited to see the response!"

Inspired by the historical events at Bikini Island in the 1940's and 50's that led the world into the atomic and nuclear era, Bikini Island Cocktail Company is now bringing the seltzer world into explosive nuclear flavors at 100 calories a can.

ABOUT ATOMIC BRANDS

The privately-owned Chicago-based Atomic Brands was founded in 2006 with a focus on creating products that people want with exceptional and uncompromised quality. With a portfolio of products including the award-winning artisan canned cocktail, Monaco Cocktails, the premium coffee-flavored whiskey, Kentucky Coffee and Bikini Island, Atomic Brands is committed to continually developing high-quality innovations across several drinking and lifestyle occasions. For more information, please visit atomic-brands.com

