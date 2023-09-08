Introducing BIOSTAR® cutting-edge Conventional TBNA (cTBNA) and Endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) TBNA (EBUS-TBNA) needle: Revolutionizing Minimally Invasive Diagnostic techniques

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a remarkable stride towards advancing medical technology, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our groundbreaking BioStar® Transbronchial Aspiration Needle (TBNA) designed to transform the landscape of minimally invasive diagnostics. This innovative needle sets a new standard in accuracy, ease of use, and patient comfort, offering medical professionals an unprecedented tool for precise tissue sampling and high-quality specimen needed for establishing a diagnosis and reliable staging of lung cancer. It comes in 21G, 22G and 25G needle configurations.

Built with a focus on enhancing patient care and clinical outcomes, this state-of-the-art needle seamlessly integrates with endobronchial ultrasound bronchoscopy (EBUS) procedures. The BioStar® is intended to be used for both Conventional TBNA (cTBNA) and endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) TBNA (EBUS-TBNA) diagnostic techniques.

Key features of the BioStar® cTBNA/EBUS-TBNA Needle include:

Precision Engineered Design: The BioStar® TBNA Needle boasts an advanced, ultra-thin design that ensures minimal tissue disruption, increased accessibility, less puncture force and comfort during sampling.

Enhanced Visualization: With its enhanced needle design and clear ultrasound echogenicity the BioStar® needle provides real-time visualization, enabling clinicians to navigate complex anatomical structures with utmost accuracy.

Ergonomic Handle: The ergonomic handle design guarantees excellent maneuverability, facilitating seamless control and precise placement of the needle during procedures.

Optimized Sample Collection: With the Beak-shape needle tip, the BioStar® TBNA Needle offers improved sample collection mechanisms, optimizes specimen retrieval for accurate pathological analysis. It comes with two (2) needle tip shapes - standard Slant and Beak-shape tips.

Streamlined Workflow: With a user-friendly interface and intuitive setup, the BioStar® TBNA Needle streamlines procedural workflow, saving valuable time in busy clinical settings.

"Our commitment to advancing patient care and diagnostic accuracy has driven us to develop the BioStar® TBNA Needle – a revolutionary tool that empowers medical professionals to make confident, informed decisions," says Christian Rumpf, PhD, Sr. Director Sales & Marketing Europe.

Broncus Medical Inc.'s 21G BioStar EBUS needle has thin walls, providing a greater ability to access nodes that are difficult to reach while obtaining samples like a 19G needle. The resulting flexibility of this needle and the remaining 360° sharpness make it a real added value on the market!", says Dr. Andreas Fertl, Head of Pulmonology at the Martha-Maria Hospital in Munich, Germany.

The BioStar® TBNA Needle is now available for medical practitioners in Europe and the rest of the world except USA*, seeking to elevate their diagnostic capabilities. For further information, please visit www.broncus.com or contact [email protected].

BioStar® is NOT an approved device in the USA. It is currently under pre-market review by the US FDA.

About BRONCUS MEDICAL, INC.

Broncus Medical is a trailblazing medical technology company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the pulmonary healthcare sector. With a steadfast commitment to improving patient outcomes, we strive to develop cutting-edge solutions that empower medical professionals and transform the way pulmonary diseases are diagnosed and treated.

