Introducing BI•Q™: Brand Institute's Suite of AI-Powered Branding Solutions

MIAMI, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute, the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related brand name and identity development, today announced the launch of its new suite of AI-Powered Solutions under the umbrella brand BI•Q™. These technologies are now actively integrated into the company's market research and creative departments, enhancing the speed and strategic value of brand development for clients worldwide—and powering the future of great branding.

BI•Q is developed in close collaboration with Brand Institute's interdisciplinary teams—spanning IT & IS, new product development, regulatory, trademarks, market research, strategy, and creative—and builds upon the company's three decades of global branding and naming experience. These solutions strengthen the capabilities of Brand Institute's expert staff while driving deeper alignment with the rigorous regulatory, trademark, and commercial standards that define success in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and consumer branding industries.

"We've always believed that great branding starts with insight and sharp execution," said Jim Dettore, Chairman and CEO of Brand Institute.

One of the biggest opportunities in developing AI solutions is the ability to leverage the specialized knowledge of Brand Institute's regulatory team, which includes former government officials from the divisions responsible for drug name approval at the FDA, EMA, and Health Canada (proprietary/brand), as well as nonproprietary naming groups at the AMA (USAN) and WHO (INN). These experts have contributed to the development of policy and guidance aimed at preventing drug name–related medication errors. Their deep understanding of regulatory processes and global best practices enables BI•Q to generate solutions that are not only creative and distinctive, but also grounded in the realities of pharmaceutical name approval worldwide.

"Our team's experience reviewing and approving names, as well as shaping policy pertaining to name safety, will be key to developing AI solutions that align with the real-world requirements of pharmaceutical branding and naming," Dettore added.

From expanding the volume and elevating the quality of name generation to accelerating pattern recognition in market research, BI•Q delivers measurable efficiencies without compromising creativity, strategy, or confidentiality. All systems are built within a secure framework designed to safeguard client data and maintain the highest levels of confidentiality throughout every stage of the branding process.

"BI•Q empowers our teams to work smarter, faster, and with even greater precision—enhancing the expertise our clients rely on," said Bill Johnson, President and Co-CEO of Brand Institute. "We're continually exploring new use cases that will drive further efficiencies throughout our organization and deliver even greater value to our clients."

One of the most exciting tools in the BI•Q suite is Brandi™, Brand Institute's AI-powered name generator. Designed specifically for pharmaceutical and healthcare naming projects, Brandi addresses a critical industry need: helping to generate the high volume of quality names required so that—even after navigating today's stringent regulatory and trademark hurdles—standout options remain. With many pharmaceutical naming projects now demanding the creation of over 3,000 name candidates, Brandi serves as a scalable solution that elevates the exceptional creative work Brand Institute's team is known for across the industry.

"Brandi operates under the guidance of our creative team to generate thousands of name ideas, based on the input and strategic vision we develop in close collaboration with our clients," said Scott Piergrossi, President of Creative at Brand Institute.

Brandi serves as a complementary tool within Brand Institute's creative process, enhancing output while keeping the company's expert naming team at the core. As one of many proprietary resources, Brandi is designed to deliver an array of creatively compelling, easy-to-pronounce, and strategically aligned name candidates, or what Brand Institute calls "Great Names at Scale."

About Brand Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in brand name and identity development for pharmaceutical, healthcare, consumer, and B2B companies. We have partnered on the development of over 5,000 brand names, including more than 75% of new pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary names approved globally each year.

