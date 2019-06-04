Introducing Bird Cruiser: New Seated Electric Vehicle From Bird

"Bird's introduction of shared e-scooters spurred a global phenomenon and mode shift away from cars," said Travis VanderZanden, founder and CEO of Bird. "To further accelerate progress on our mission to make cities more livable, we are providing additional environmentally friendly micro-mobility alternatives—including Bird Cruiser. Starting this summer, people can move about their city and explore new neighborhoods together, without a car. Designed and engineered in California, Bird Cruiser is an inclusive electric-powered option that is approachable, easy-to-ride and comfortable on rough roads."

About Bird Cruiser

Diversifying Bird's fleet of shared micro-mobility vehicles helps to meet the needs of an increased number of people who are looking for alternatives to car trips and prefer to sit versus stand while traveling to their destination. Bird Cruiser, the first seated vehicle from Bird, can accommodate up to two adults and features:

A padded seat to make a rider's journey comfortable;

Option of pedal-assist or peg to meet the preferences of riders;

Hydraulic disc brakes for reliable, safe, and responsive slowing and stopping;

A 52V battery to help ensure reliability and to extend the "last mile";

Advanced LCD Matrix Display for easy viewing;

A custom motor to ensure a ride will not be disrupted by a hill or other incline; and

Industry leading standards for durability and reliability.

Bird Cruiser will be available in a few test markets this summer as part of Bird's fleet of shared vehicles as well as via Bird Platform Partners.

For more information, visit: bird.co/cruiser .

SOURCE Bird

Related Links

http://www.bird.co

