Introducing Black Buffalo 3D's Modular Construction Printer: The NEXCON™ 1G the Future of Construction

ORLANDO, Fla. and NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Buffalo 3D Corporation (https://www.bb3d.io) today launched its new, production-ready NEXCON™ 1G printer at the NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS), the premier US home builder's trade show in Orlando, FL. Black Buffalo 3D is a leading global provider of large-scale 3D printers for construction and proprietary concrete-based ink. NEXCON™ 3D printers take the best characteristics of 3D printing and address traditional challenges in the construction industry, granting printer operators the ability to create affordable housing, commercial buildings, infrastructure components and historically pre-cast components on-site and on-demand.

Black Buffalo 3D introduced its modular NEXCON 1G 3D construction printer with worldwide availability at the International Builders show in Orlando, FL and live printed a tiny home, precast components and other samples on-site. Black Buffalo 3D also released its "Recipe" for a 3D printed tiny house. Black Buffalo 3D sells, leases and rents NEXCON 3D construction printers.

The NEXCON™ 1G printer specializes in single to three-story residential and commercial applications, with the ability to print up to three stories depending on roof design. Black Buffalo 3D printing is focused on building a smarter, more sustainable society through education, innovation and availability of its 3D construction printing equipment and materials. Structures printed with the NEXCON™ 1G printer give builders a 70% reduction in materials costs, almost zero waste, and up to an 80% reduction in labor costs and build time. Print the frame of a 1,000 square foot home in under 20 hours. Black Buffalo 3D has successfully run its printer for 16 hours straight and it is so quiet that neighborhoods could literally be printed overnight.

"Our NEXCON™ 1G printer is a stronger, more sustainable, and cost-effective way to build affordable housing, infrastructure, and much more," stated Michael Woods, CEO/COO of Black Buffalo 3D. "One of the biggest construction sectors we will disrupt is structural precast. Instead of casting infrastructure components off-site and trucking them in piece by piece, we'll give builders the opportunity to print components like retaining walls and utility structures quickly on-site, with enormous reductions in cost and labor. Think of how much more the typical crew will be able to get done in the same amount of time."

Black Buffalo 3D is committed to continually improving new construction sustainability through waste reduction, localization, and materials science investments that leverage renewable resources, further lowering environmental impact and carbon emissions. It's printers and concrete ink are available by speaking with representatives or requesting a meeting on our website. The company is also working on developing a hemp-based structural concrete alternative to further reduce the environmental footprint of the construction industry and work towards a net zero future. Follow the company on social media for updates and progress.

Black Buffalo 3D Corporation (https://www.bb3d.io) is the NY based, US affiliate of HN Inc. co. Ltd.-formerly Hyundai BS&C Co. Ltd.–and subsidiary of Big Sun Holdings Group, Inc. Black Buffalo 3D is poised to revolutionize construction and become the leading global provider of smart 3D construction printers (3DCP), proprietary construction "ink" and 3D print construction consulting services. Print smart and sustainable infrastructure on-demand with Black Buffalo 3D NEXCON printers available now. Stay tuned for updates on our projects and development of structural hemp-based concrete alternatives.

