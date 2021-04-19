Introducing Black Cannabis Magazine, a New Media Venture Launching on 420

"It's an honor to grace the very first cover of Black Cannabis Magazine," said Goldberg. "As a long-time cannabis advocate and entrepreneur, I'm happy to support the launch of a new publication focused on starting conversations and covering issues that educate, entertain, and inspire people of color in the cannabis community."

As the first quarterly publication by and for people of color in cannabis, Black Cannabis Magazine will explore all facets of the cannabis culture, community, and commerce, spanning professional sports, celebrities, entrepreneurs, politics, music, fashion, and more.

"The legal cannabis industry so many of us enjoy and benefit from today is deeply rooted in Black culture, yet until now there's been no prominent media source focused on supporting and celebrating the many contributions people of color are making to move the industry forward," said founder Hazey Taughtme. "To have true social equity in cannabis, you first need an equal share of voice. I founded Black Cannabis Magazine as a must-read cultural hub and content mecca highlighting Black excellence in cannabis."

April's issue features an exclusive interview with Whoopi Goldberg to announce her new cannabis lifestyle management brand, Emma & Clyde by WHOOPFAM. Named as a tribute to Goldberg's mother and brother, Emma & Clyde's elevated and socially conscious product line will include a range of edibles, pre-rolls, flower, and accessories for medical and recreational consumers.

Additional topics in the issue range from a profile of Corvain Cooper, a man whose life sentence for a non-violent cannabis charge was commuted earlier this year, to a review of Monogram by Jay-Z; and from pro tips for a crossover career in cannabis to a primer on terpenes and cannabinoids.

Said Taughtme, "I believe that legal marijuana can and will change the economic trajectory for people of color. Black Cannabis Magazine is on a mission to shed light on the positive impact of legal marijuana on the global marketplace and the role people of color are playing to educate, advocate, and help rewire long-outdated beliefs and social mores surrounding this plant."

To celebrate the launch, Black Cannabis Magazine will host an invitation-only red carpet launch event which will be held in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 20th.

Black Cannabis Magazine will be issued quarterly in print and digital versions. For more information, visit www.blackcannabismagazine.com .

About Black Cannabis Magazine

Black Cannabis Magazine is the first quarterly print and digital publication by and for people of color in cannabis. The magazine was founded by L.A.-based Steven Palmer, a.k.a. "Hazey Taughtme," the entrepreneur, D.J., and media personality best known for creating the popular internet radio station Haze. Taughtme co-founded and co-owns cannabis brand, "Laze," with his business partner "Just Mary."

