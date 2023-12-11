INTRODUCING BLACKLYTE: THE NEW SMART INNOVATIVE HOME BRAND THAT AIMS TO REDEFINE THE WAY YOU WORK, LIVE AND PLAY

News provided by

BLACKLYTE

11 Dec, 2023, 08:06 ET

The Canadian-founded company makes its official market debut at CES 2024

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Get ready to immerse yourself in a world where technology meets lifestyle. Blacklyte, a new Canadian-founded entertainment company is the latest player to step into the smart-gaming, lifestyle and tech category with their line of ergonomic chairs, stand-up desks, Pixel-boards, and RGBUV LIGHTSTRIP – the only RGBUV in the market.

An innovative global brand that embodies a creative lifestyle, Blacklyte's journey began with a vision to revolutionize entertainment experiences by creating immersive solutions driven by technology – enabling customers to personalize their space to their lifestyle and make every moment uniquely theirs, combining the realms of work and play like never before.

Established in 2021, Blacklyte stands as a pioneering entertainment company at the forefront of innovative technology. Recognizing the diversity of individual preferences and desires, the company is dedicated to meeting those unique needs and developing features and a comprehensive smart control system.

Since soft-launching in Fall 2023, Blacklyte has held a significant presence in the e-sports, intelligent lighting, and trendy peripherals industries with partnerships with heavy-hitters like  Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel, to name a few.

"Blacklyte empowers users to personalize their entertainment experiences according to their distinct tastes through the use of transformative technology," says Alex Liu, Founder and CEO of Blacklyte. "And after a successful soft-launch in Canada, we are ecstatic to be making our market debut at the biggest tech event in the world, CES and look forward to growing Blacklyte's global footprint in the smart home category"

The company is officially launching and making its market debut at CES 2024 – with an impressive 2-storey 3,200 sq. ft. booth, which includes 6 rooms where attendees can immerse themselves into a world of Blacklyte and envision what their own space would be like decked out with featured Blacklyte products.

Visitors to the booth will experience LIVE podcasts, a game-streaming room, a DJ booth, office settings and a space for influencer and media content creation. Their booth (52823) is located in the Venetian Expo, Halls A-D in the Smart Home Category

For more information on Blacklyte, please visit: BLACKLYTE – Blacklyte Inc. (goblacklyte.com)

ABOUT BLACKLYTE

Established in 2021,  Blacklyte stands as a pioneering entertainment company at the forefront of innovative technology. Recognizing the diversity of individual preferences and desires, we are dedicated to meeting those unique needs. Our commitment is reflected in the development of cutting-edge features and a comprehensive smart control system, empowering users to personalize their entertainment experiences according to their distinct tastes. Blacklyte holds a significant presence in the e-sports, intelligent lighting, and trendy peripherals industries.  For further details, please visit our website at goblacklyte.com.

SOURCE BLACKLYTE

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.