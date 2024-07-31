Introducing Blake Brown, a New Haircare Brand from Blake Lively for Iconic Hair, Every Day

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Blake Brown: a new haircare brand created and inspired by Blake Lively's personal regimen of shampoos, masks, and styling products for healthy, nourished, and strong hair. Created in partnership with Give Back Beauty, Blake Brown is an innovative, every wash approach to taking care of hair.

Photo Credit: Guy Aroch Photo Credit: Guy Aroch

"Blake Brown has been more than a 7-year labor of love," said Blake Lively, Founder of Blake Brown. "I was determined to bottle up a premium, salon-quality haircare line that's cleaner, cruelty free, easier, yummier, more sustainable and more accessible than anything I saw out there. Performance was paramount. We were uncompromising, which is why it took an absurd amount of time, but the products show our level of dedication and strict quality control. I couldn't be more proud. We've partnered with the coolest accessible chain out there, Target, to bring this baby to you all. I can't wait for people to try it. In stores August 4th!"

With eight haircare products available at launch, Blake Brown takes a unique approach to the category. The product philosophy is built on a system that alternates between strengthening and nourishing formulas to deliver what healthy hair needs most – the right balance of strength and moisture. While there are 8 products inclusive of shampoos, masks, a styler and mousse, the brand quite notably does not offer a traditional conditioner in the lineup, but rather, sells its Nourishing and Strengthening masks that can easily be incorporated into any shower.

"It's been a privilege for me and my team to work with Blake Lively to bring her vision of Blake Brown to life – together we've created something distinctive and incredible," says Give Back Beauty Founder Corrado Brondi. "I'm excited about the creation of a joint venture with Blake Lively, that combines the best of Give Back Beauty's expertise in the beauty industry with Blake's unwavering dedication and insightful approach. Blake's drive, purpose, and instincts in developing this brand were unmatched – From the meticulously crafted formulations to their exquisite fragrances, Blake had her hands, or should we say hair, in everything, and had a clear directive about how she wanted the brand to look, feel and smell. We have worked to ensure every aspect of Blake Brown reflects Blake's personal touch and commitment to excellence."

The fragrance profile of the products was of utmost importance to Lively. The scents are each inspired by Blake's personal favorites to complete a multi sensorial journey into the brand. Developed by best-in-class master perfumers, all products and their fragrances can be layered or used separately to help hair leave a lasting impression.

All Blake Brown products are formulated with clean ingredients to nourish, strengthen, and style the hair, are vegan and cruelty-free, utilize recycled materials and create as little waste as possible.

Blake Brown will be available at retail exclusively at Target and Target.com starting August 4th, 2024, at price points ranging from $18.99-$24.99.

"At Target, we're committed to offering the kind of innovation and value that gives consumers exactly what they want, which is why I can't wait for shoppers to experience our latest exclusive partnership with Blake Lively," said Rick Gomez, Target's chief commercial officer. "Blake Brown will offer a range of amazing, premium products that will make it easier to get hair you love, at a price you also love and we are thrilled that Target will be the brand's exclusive retail partner."

Links: Blake Brown at TARGET or www.blakebrownbeauty.com

ABOUT Blake Brown:

Blake Brown is a new haircare line — carefully formulated with leading experts over seven years — to bottle Blake Lively's own personal regimen into a handful of products that are both effective and easy to use. It's simple, innovative approach to haircare involves alternating between a strengthening and nourishing system that gives hair everything it needs, and nothing it doesn't.

ABOUT Give Back Beauty:

Give Back Beauty is a global beauty group engaged in the creation, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of fashion, lifestyle, and talent-based beauty brands, across the fragrance, skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care categories. Operating in over 130 countries with 500 employees in 14 locations, GBB has multiplied sales sixfold in three years, becoming a top fast-growing beauty company. GBB incubates celebrity brands like Florence by Mills and holds licenses for brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Chopard, Elie Saab, Philipp Plein, Zegna and Mercedes-Benz. Through joint ventures and other hybrid and evolutionary business models, the Group also serves as a strategic and distribution partner for leading perfume and beauty brands such as Dolce & Gabbana and Billie Eilish. (givebackbeauty.com)

