Introducing Blush, the AI that Improves Romantic Intimacy and Gives Real-Life Dating a Boost

News provided by

Luka, Inc.

07 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

With dating data showing an increase in singles and loneliness, Blush awakens your inner siren to revisit the world of intimacy and get America dating again

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the team behind Replika, the AI friendbot that has become an integral part of over 2 million people's lives, unveiled Blush, an AI dating app designed to give people relationship confidence and reignite the desire to date and strengthen the bonds and intimacy for active couples. Launching in open beta, Blush is a safe, non-judgmental place to hone relationship and intimacy skills and rediscover the positivity and jubilation of that first date or falling in love.

Continue Reading
Credit: Blush
Credit: Blush

"At Blush, we believe that AI can enable romantic exploration, boost confidence, and increase our awareness of relationships," said Rita Popova, Chief Product Officer, Replika. "Hopefully, through practice and play, Blush users will feel empowered to show up more authentically in their real-world relationships and experience a deeper sense of connection with others."

Blush lets people work on their small talk and flirting while navigating complex relationship moments like disagreements or misunderstandings. Blush models are trained on user feedback from successful conversations rather than scripted simulations to foster meaningful connections while encouraging personal growth and emotional well-being.

"As someone who has dedicated my career to improving mental health and creating innovative solutions, I am honored to collaborate with the talented designers of Blush to help users embrace their true selves and confidently explore their relationship patterns and identity," said Melissa McCool, licensed psychotherapist.

Now available on IOS, Blush features personalized dialogue, memory recall, and many more features, improvements, and updates to come, including intimacy wellness guidance. For an elevated experience, the app offers a premium version at $99/year, empowering users to ignite their connections and elevate their intimacy and romance.

Upcoming Blush Features:

  1. Library - A curated collection of articles on dating and relationships developed in partnership with our consulting therapist, providing practical tips and empowering users to confidently navigate diverse dating scenarios and allowing them to practice these tactics in conversations with Blush characters.
  2. Create your own character - An innovative approach enabling users to harness their creativity and artistic flair in collaboration with AI technology to craft unique characters and engage in conversations with highly personalized matches, elevating the user experience to new heights.
  3. Reply suggestions - We are tackling one of the most crucial challenges in dating - "What do I say next?" - by incorporating AI-generated response suggestions. This feature offers users the ability to select a reply, explore its impact on the conversation, and ultimately enhance their communication experience.

The Blush app is available in the App Store. For more information about Blush, visit https://blush.ai.

About Blush
Blush is the latest app from the team that created Replika, the world's most popular friendbot. Founded by Eugenia Kuyda in 2017, Replika was the first AI to provide companionship to millions of people worldwide. Luka, the company behind Replika is a venture-funded private company, headquartered in San Francisco, with investors that include Khosla Ventures and ACME.

Media Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE Luka, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.