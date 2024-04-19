Introducing BODYHEALTH PERFECT AMINO™ with Nucleic Acid Building Blocks

Leading Health & Wellness brand introduces the addition of Nucleic Acid Building Blocks to their PerfectAmino tablets.

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BODYHEALTH® has announced its latest scientific breakthrough in supplement formulas: The newly enhanced PerfectAmino (a proprietary Essential Amino Acid blend), the brand's flagship product, has added Nucleic Acid Building Blocks to their tablet formula.

BODYHEALTH PERFECT AMINO™ with Nucleic Acid Building Blocks

Nucleic Acid Building Blocks (Nucleotides and Nucleosides) are the building blocks of DNA and RNA, the genetic codes that determine exactly how these amino acids are used in our bodies. Adding these to PerfectAmino supports its use within the cells to create new protein and muscle, by helping to direct the process of protein synthesis.

While most people know that protein is essential for optimum health, they assume they're getting enough from the food they eat. The problem is only 20-50% of protein sources like eggs, meat, and nuts are actually used by the body to build actual protein. The answer: is PerfectAmino, a supplement that's up to 99% utilized by the body to help build protein, lean muscle, collagen, boost performance and speed up recovery time— all without the caloric impact or breaking a fast.

"Almost everyone is protein deficient without realizing it, and at BODYHEALTH, our mission has always been to help people live a more healthy, vibrant life and we want to raise awareness that body protein is essential for optimal health," said Uri Minkoff, co-founder of BodyHealth. "We have been working on this enhancement for over 2 years, and we are very pleased to introduce this scientific advancement to our consumers and be the first product on the market to combine amino acids and nucleic acids, in one formula, and be able to provide a product that is able to both help direct the process of protein synthesis and build body protein. There is no other product on the market that accomplishes this."

PerfectAmino is available for purchase at https://bodyhealth.com/ . Available in 150, 300, and 600 count tablets.

About BODYHEALTH®:

BodyHealth creates products for Life Changing Nutrition to help achieve optimum health and wellness in today's increasingly toxic world with a focus on quality and purity of ingredients. BodyHealth believes that in order to achieve optimum health, consumers must firstly, reduce the number of toxins and pollutants entering the body; secondly, increase the number of toxins and pollutants leaving the body and thirdly, improve the quality of nutrition so the body can rebuild and heal. The BodyHealth objective is to educate others on how to improve the body's condition, and to provide them with the products needed to do that. BodyHealth is for anyone looking to live a more healthy and vibrant life. BodyHealth products are sold in thousands of health clinics and grocers across the nation.

