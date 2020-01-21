Introducing: BOTANICA by Air Wick®, a New Home Fragrance Experience Made with Exotic Scent Pairings and Responsible Sourcing

"The BOTANICA by Air Wick collection sets a new standard for the air care industry," said Pamela Asplund, Global Head of Fragrance Innovation at Reckitt Benckiser . "It is the first home fragrance line that is intentionally crafted with fewer and a higher quality of naturally-derived ingredients. With its responsibly sourced contents, minimal packaging to ensure recyclability and unique scent pairings, consumers can enjoy outdoorsy scents in the comfort of their homes, while feeling confident about how the product was produced."

BOTANICA by Air Wick works with growers across the world to source simple, quality ingredients. The line blends traditional and exotic scents to create an elevated sensory experience. Raheel Dhaduk, Marketing Director for Reckitt Benckiser added, "BOTANICA by Air Wick addresses consumer needs by creating a true scent experience and bringing nature into homes with the essence of real plants and flowers, all while containing no phthalates or dyes."

From Fresh Pineapple and Tunisian Rosemary to Himalayan Magnolia and Vanilla, the BOTANICA by Air Wick products capture nature's essence and are available in scented oils and room sprays.

Scented Oils: For exotic scents to reach every corner of the home, BOTANICA by Air Wick scented oils are available in plug-in format. Scented oil refills contain natural essential oils and provide up to 60 days of continuously diffused and carefully blended fragrance based on the low intensity setting. Consumers can adjust fragrance intensity on the gadget based on their preference. BOTANICA by Air Wick scented oils can be used with any Air Wick warmer.



Room Sprays: The BOTANICA by Air Wick room spray gives consumers freshness wherever desired on demand. BOTANICA by Air Wick room sprays are made with 95% natural ingredients.

BOTANICA by Air Wick has five unique scent pairings: Fresh Pineapple and Tunisian Rosemary, Caribbean Sweetgrass and Sandalwood, Himalayan Magnolia and Vanilla, French Lavender and Honey Blossom and Island Rose and African Geranium.

For more information on BOTANICA by Air Wick, visit https://botanica.airwick.us/.

About BOTANICA by Air Wick

BOTANICA by Air Wick is a new generation of home fragrances made with exotic, natural ingredients, offering high-quality air care products that are responsibly sourced and packaged. With more than 75 years of experience, Air Wick is a global leading air freshener brand. Other Air Wick fragrance solutions include Scented Oils, Freshmatic® room sprays, scented candles, room sprays, Stick Ups™ and other portable air fresheners.

About Reckitt Benckiser

Reckitt Benckiser (RB) is the global leading consumer health and hygiene company. Driven by a purpose of providing innovative solutions for healthier lives and happier homes, RB has operations in over 60 countries. From the foundations of wellness and infant nutrition, to the fundamentals of a hygienic home, its global brands help people live healthier, happier lives.

RB has world leading Powerbrands which include household names such as Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite and Air Wick.

RB's unique culture is at the heart of its success. Its drive to achieve, passion to outperform and commitment to quality and scientific excellence are manifested in the work of over 40,000 employees worldwide.

For more information visit http://www.rb.com/us/.

*RB is the trading name of Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.

