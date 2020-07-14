Introducing BREAD: Clean Haircare Basics For Not So Basic Hair

Typically, women with textured hair have not been included in the conversations around the ideal of 'lazy girl', or 'done-undone hair', with minimal and effortless maintenance and styling - something that founder, Maeva Heim, wanted to change. Hair routines, and the rhetoric around Black hair, has been dominated by messages of heavy product usage, excessive routines, styling and hair manipulation. BREAD embraces simplicity in haircare and wants to give their audience the products and tools to embrace it too. Part of that mission means deleting certain commonly used category terms from the brand language, e.g. 'anti-frizz', that the brand feels unnecessarily demonizes characteristics that are natural to textured hair.

Maeva Heim is a Black, female entrepreneur and Australian native, who, after working in brand management for the likes of L'Oreal and Procter & Gamble, felt that there were gaps of representation in the beauty space for women of color, and felt compelled to do something about it. However, it wasn't until she underwent the process of ditching chemical hair-relaxer and returning back to her natural texture that the idea for BREAD was born. After pulling together the brand concept and drafting a presentation, she pitched her idea to Sephora, and in 2019 was selected as one of the first-ever Australian participants in the Sephora Accelerate program, securing a launch deal for both in-store and online.

"The journey to create BREAD started when I myself was transitioning from relaxed to natural hair after my chemical relaxer exploded in my suitcase while traveling. When I went looking for brands and products for my hair type, I became disillusioned with what was available on the market, and frustrated with the lack of simplicity, said BREAD founder, Maeva Heim. "This opened my eyes to the void in the market for a community-focused brand with a contemporary, visual universe that felt relevant to today's millennial and centennial consumer. BREAD exists to offer a simplified, edited routine with just the fundamentals, so women can spend less time worrying about wash day, and more time on anything else."

"Sephora is thrilled to partner with BREAD and continue our commitment to bringing innovative, differentiated products to our clients, as well as supporting all hair types, textures and concerns," said Jennifer Lucchese, VP Haircare Merchandising at Sephora. "As a member of our Accelerate program, founder Maeva Heim has been fearlessly dedicated to filling gaps in the beauty industry and increasing texture-inclusive offerings. We are so excited to finally introduce BREAD to our clients and know that it will be a wonderful addition to Sephora's hair assortment."

BREAD has a coveted list of investors, with their pre-seed round led by Imaginary Ventures. Ranging from $20-$58, the full assortment will be available on BreadBeautySupply.com and Sephora.com beginning July 14, 2020, followed by select Sephora stores beginning August 28th.

About BREAD:

We make staples for curly haired humans' haircare wardrobes. The basics. The must-haves. Just like bread. We're uncomplicating textured hair routines by focusing on routine kits, with products that are easy to understand, made with Australian native oils and extracts, and have simple and safe ingredients that make hair life easier. BREAD products are designated 'Clean at Sephora', and formulated without sulfates, PEGs, and mineral oils.

BREAD products are available at Sephora.com and BreadBeautySupply.com. Learn more at BreadBeautySupply.com or visit us on Instagram @breadbeautysupply.

About Sephora Americas:

Since its debut in North America over 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the purpose of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to touch and try 25,000 products from 400 carefully curated brands, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in more than 490 stores across the Americas, as well as over 660 locations inside JCPenney. Clients can also experience Sephora online and through our mobile app, access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients. Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through our Sephora Stands social impact programs.

For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media. For media inquiries, please visit our Sephora newsroom or email [email protected]

