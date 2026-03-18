Introducing Brijjworks: A Unified Commerce Platform Built to Fix Thrift Retail's Biggest Bottlenecks

Brijjworks connects donations, production, POS, and online resale, helping secondhand retailers move goods faster, increase revenue, and prove mission impact.

LEBANON, N.H., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Control Systems (RCS), a leading retail technology provider with more than 30 years of experience supporting specialty and mission-driven retailers, today announced the launch of Brijjworks, a truly unified thrift commerce platform designed specifically for secondhand retailers. Brijjworks helps organizations of all sizes streamline operations, grow profitability, and extend the life of donated goods, keeping more items in use and out of landfills.

Thrift retail clerk working on Brijjworks Thrift POS

Brijjworks is built on decades of hands-on experience working with high-volume thrift environments. It connects the entire thrift lifecycle, from donation intake to production, listing, and point of sale, within a single, purpose-built commerce ecosystem. As secondhand retail continues to grow amid rising consumer demand, thrift organizations are under increasing pressure to process higher volumes of donations with fewer staff, tighter margins, and a greater emphasis on sustainability and community impact. Legacy retail systems were never designed to address these challenges, resulting in operational bottlenecks and lost revenue.

"We had a 30-store enterprise-level retail retailer that produced over 2 million items of donated merchandise a month. We understood the challenges of labor and the systems required to grade those goods and get them ready for the sales floor," said Kevin Albert, President and CEO of Retail Control Systems. "Brijjworks uses AI during production to help standardize pricing, identify high-value items, and capture sustainability data automatically, so teams can process more goods with less manual effort and clearly measure both revenue and landfill diversion."

A Purpose-Built Thrift Commerce Platform

Brijjworks is not a repurposed general retail system. It is a commerce platform designed specifically for the realities of thrift and secondhand retail, high item variability, rapid inventory turnover, multi-location complexity, and the need to clearly measure both financial and environmental impact.

At the core of the platform are four tightly integrated products that work together to manage and optimize inventory from donation to dollars:

POS (Point of Sale)

A thrift-ready checkout experience built for speed, simplicity, and accuracy. Brijjworks POS seamlessly integrates real-time inventory, pricing strategies, and transaction data into the connected Brijjworks ecosystem, ensuring that front-end sales align perfectly with production, donations, and reporting.

A thrift-ready checkout experience built for speed, simplicity, and accuracy. Brijjworks POS seamlessly integrates real-time inventory, pricing strategies, and transaction data into the connected Brijjworks ecosystem, ensuring that front-end sales align perfectly with production, donations, and reporting. Donation

Manages donor intake, receipts, and scheduling, and captures donor information at the start of the lifecycle, for marketing and reporting. The Donation app provides donors with transparency and lays the foundation for organization-wide inventory management, impact tracking, and reporting.

Manages donor intake, receipts, and scheduling, and captures donor information at the start of the lifecycle, for marketing and reporting. The Donation app provides donors with transparency and lays the foundation for organization-wide inventory management, impact tracking, and reporting. TPM (Thrift Production Manager)

The operational engine of Brijjworks, TPM, is a multilingual, easy-to-use platform that centralizes donation processing and turns previously unknown data into clear, actionable insight around your inventory.

The operational engine of Brijjworks, TPM, is a multilingual, easy-to-use platform that centralizes donation processing and turns previously unknown data into clear, actionable insight around your inventory. Lister

Extends inventory beyond the physical store by preparing items for online resale channels. Lister, enhanced with AI, enables efficient evaluation, listing, and inventory visibility for e-commerce and secondary markets, helping retailers unlock additional revenue from donated goods.

Together, these products form a unified commerce platform that eliminates data silos, reduces manual work, and gives leaders real-time insight into store performance, inventory flow, and mission impact.

Designed for Growth. Built for the Mission.

Brijjworks is designed to support both single-location thrift stores and multi-region nonprofit organizations, adapting to various operational complexities while ensuring consistency across all locations. Early implementations of Brijjworks are already assisting high-volume thrift operations that handle millions of donated items each month. This solution helps teams minimize manual tasks, improve pricing consistency, enhance inventory visibility, and increase profit margins.

Brijjworks is now available to thrift and secondhand retailers seeking a modern, mission-aligned commerce platform purpose-built for their unique needs.

About Retail Control Systems

Retail Control Systems is a retail technology company with more than 30 years of experience supporting some of the largest and most complex thrift and donated goods operations in North America. Known for deep industry expertise and hands-on support, RCS delivers point-of-sale systems, custom applications, and integrated commerce solutions that help retailers operate more efficiently and scale with confidence.

About Brijjworks

Brijjworks is RCS's purpose-built thrift commerce platform, developed to address challenges traditional retail systems cannot solve. Built for the mission of thrift organizations, Brijjworks provides the operational backbone thrift organizations need to scale responsibly while proving financial, environmental, and community impact.

www.retailcontrolsystems.com

www.brijjworks.com

SOURCE Retail Control Systems