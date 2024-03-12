INTRODUCING BROWNKIND: SKINCARE DESIGNED FOR THE UNIQUE AGING SIGNS OF MELANIN-RICH SKIN

Co-founded by Dr. Abhijit Desai and Dr. Gauri Desai, brownkind is designed for the unique needs of melanin-rich skin

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, brownkind proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary skincare line, dedicated to preserving the inherently youthful appearance of brown skin in every shade. With a deep understanding of the dermatological science of melanin-rich skin types (in all tones, from the lightest expression of melanin to black), brownkind seeks to redefine the standard of skincare for the unique concerns and signs of aging for melanin-rich skin.

Co-founded and developed by Dr. Abhijit Desai and Dr. Gauri Desai, based in India, brownkind imbues decades of expertise in dermatology and pathology into a skincare line that helps address the aging issues uniquely faced by melanin-rich skin, which until now have been neglected by the skincare industry. Dr. Abhijit Desai is a practicing dermatologist with over 25 years of experience, renowned for his leadership in aesthetic dermatology and his focus on anti-aging and hyperpigmentation treatment. Dr. Gauri Desai, a pathologist with 24 years of experience, has played a central role in setting up an all-inclusive aesthetic center, bringing her expertise in skin health and wellness to brownkind.

"Skin of color has different signs of aging than white skin," said Dr. Gauri Desai. "We want to help preserve the beauty and youthful appearance of skin of color by helping reinforce, protect, and improve the skin's natural glow and even tone. We applied widely accepted dermatological principles on how to keep melanin-rich skin healthy and beautiful in its natural tone."

Adds Dr. Abhijit Desai, "To bring brown-skin people together to understand their skin and love it, we need to create a common thread between them. brownkind is that common thread."

brownkind's debut product line — Glow Moisturizer, the Cleanser, and Vitamin C Serum, along with a Dark Spot Corrector and Night Cream — showcases formulations designed to address the distinct concerns of brown skin, including dark spots, uneven skin tone, fine lines, and wrinkles. Each product is infused with the proprietary Even Tone Defender™, brownkind's signature formula that has been perfected over time through the doctors' clinical experiences. An independent clinical study of brownkind's Even Tone Defender™ found that 85% of participants experienced more even-toned skin after just 6 weeks of daily use. The formula combines the antioxidant-rich phytonutrients Indian Gooseberry (Phyllanthus Emblica extract), Rainbow Algae (Cystoseira Tamariscifolia extract), and Cacao (Theobroma Cacao extract), each included for their ability to help preserve the skin's even tone and help reduce the unique signs of aging of brown skin.

brownkind seeks to preserve the inherent beauty of melanin-rich skin, for all brownkind. It asks us to understand skin-care as an act of self-love, and to care for our skin with products that are scientifically designed for our specific concerns. brownkind invites people of color to join us in celebrating the beauty of brown skin with our groundbreaking, melanin-targeted skincare line @brownkindskin.

