Introducing BubbleLick™ Flavored Bubbles by Bubble Universe. Your favorite treats, in bubble form.

After years spent working in the toy industry, Bubble Universe founder Jason Tiger (@tiger) saw how most mass-produced bubbles are made in unmonitored manufacturing facilities out of the USA and with bubble chemicals that are not safe for cosmetic play, let alone for edible use. Jason sought out the world's leading doctors and allergen specialists to create BubbleLick™.

We are on a trajectory to reinvent and disrupt the bubble industry. Determined to introduce the world's most over-the-top safe, sensory-driven and LICKABLE, fun bubble brands made in the USA, while prioritizing eco-friendly sourcing of materials and an emphasis on giving back. Bubble Universe is currently partnered with Children's Hospital Los Angeles to give bubbles and donations with every purchase.

FUN, we bottled it.

