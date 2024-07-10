Introducing Budtender Superintelligence: by Jointly

Elevating Cannabis Retail: AI-Powered Assistance for Budtenders

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jointly is excited to unveil Spark Pro , a revolutionary AI-driven tool designed to empower budtenders and transform the cannabis retail experience.

Cannabis is becoming increasingly accepted, yet it remains widely misunderstood. As a complex plant with diverse applications, the spread of legalization is outpacing the dissemination of proper usage information, which is crucial for safe and beneficial consumption.

Jointly Spark Pro

Budtenders are pivotal in the cannabis ecosystem, tasked with matching customers to the right products and answering diverse questions, often without adequate data. This gap results in poor consumer experiences, a less effective industry, and missed opportunities.

Introducing Spark Pro: Empowering Budtenders with Data-Driven Insights

Jointly, the proprietor of the most comprehensive and unbiased dataset on goal-specific cannabis product performance and consumption best practices, has developed Spark Pro for budtenders. This is not just another AI chatbot. Spark Pro is informed by millions of data points from the organic reflections of cannabis consumers on the Jointly mobile app , Spark Pro utilizes this data and the latest AI language models to provide budtenders with the knowledge they need to excel.

"Budtenders are expected to be therapists, psychologists, pharmacists, educators, merchandisers, plant biologists, and guides to the consumer. All while being effective retail salespeople," explains David Kooi, CEO and Co-Founder of Jointly. "Spark Pro makes their jobs easier. Spark Pro gives them the powers they need to succeed."

Spark Pro is an AI that evolves with the latest advancements in technology, informed by the latest authentic and authoritative data. With Spark Pro by their side, budtending is no longer an overwhelming challenge. With Spark Pro, budtenders can provide personalized recommendations and accurate answers, enhancing customer experiences and boosting dispensary performance.

A New Era of Budtending

Companies and employees leveraging AI will outperform those who do not. In the cannabis industry, a budtender using AI informed by real data will significantly outperform one without. This is the future of budtending, where the knowledge of Jointly's extensive dataset is put into the hands of budtenders, unleashing their full potential and that of the entire dispensary.

"Utilizing our unique data, Spark Pro Budtender AI Assistant identifies the products that are best at providing the experience that people want and acts as a source of truth about consumption best practices," says Kooi. "This is the power of combining advanced AI with real-world data to transform the retail experience."

Spark Pro is far more than artificial intelligence. It transforms budtending by providing instant, valuable insights on every product in their dispensary's inventory and comprehensive education on all things cannabis. This empowers budtenders to give customers the best possible experiences, every time.

Realizing Potential

For budtenders, this means feeling valued, productive, efficient, and truly capable of making a difference. For customers, it means feeling safe, supported, and genuinely cared for. This enhanced dynamic fosters a stronger, more connected community between budtenders and customers, turning interactions into partnerships.

Consumers today are desperate for effective solutions: to relax and refresh, improve sleep, ease stress, and feel more connected and like their best selves. Spark Pro offers them the ability to find these experiences with precision.

"Cannabis legalization is the greatest opportunity of our time to help people feel better and live better. With Spark Pro, people can realize this potential," says David Kooi, CEO and Co-Founder of Jointly.

About Jointly

Jointly is a forward-thinking cannabis software company committed to helping people reach their goals with cannabis and elevating the shopping experience with their data-driven purposeful cannabis consumption framework. By combining AI technology with a deep understanding of consumer needs, Jointly is at the forefront of the cannabis industry's evolution towards more personalized, informed, and effective consumption.

