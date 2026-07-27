INTRODUCING BURBERRY GODDESS AMBER VANILLA: A NEW INTERPRETATION OF VANILLA

Crafted by Principal Perfumer Amandine Clerc-Marie, Burberry Goddess Amber Vanilla adds a new dimension to the signature trio of vanilla extracts that define the collection.

From the original Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum to the Eau de Parfum Intense and Parfum, the editions have explored the many dimensions of premium vanilla – from bright and confident to intense and sophisticated – always using the highest-quality vanilla, harvested bean by bean, then extracted into a richly opulent vanilla caviar through Firgood®, a cutting-edge method that unlocks an elevated, opulent facet of the scent. Two additional refined extracts – vanilla infusion and vanilla absolute – illuminate each composition with radiance and sensuality.

With Burberry Goddess Amber Vanilla, Burberry reimagines vanilla with a roasted signature extracted through NaturePrint® – a process that captures the scent of roasted vanilla beans and deepens and transforms their sweetness into a rich, syrupy complexity, creating the most textural expression in the Burberry Goddess collection. This new roasted dimension meets an enveloping, rich amber to create a perfect, elevated mix of indulgent gourmand warmth.

A luminous lavender essence opens with a hint of maple syrup accord, while the heart layers the iconic gourmand trio of vanillas with a new roasted intensity. At the base, an ambery accord adds velvety warmth for a scent that is captivating and indulgent, leaving a lasting impression of sweet, sophisticated depth.

'With Burberry Goddess Amber Vanilla, I wanted to explore a new side of vanilla – one never revealed before. The roasted vanilla note feels sweet, alive and glowing, while ambery notes bring warmth, depth and comfort, illustrating a soft sensuality. This pairing creates a scent that feels both fiery and tender, comforting and memorable – like amber catching the light.' – Amandine Clerc-Marie, Principal Perfumer.

THE OLFACTIVE PYRAMID

Top: Lavender essence and maple syrup accord





Heart: Quartet of vanilla extracts (infusion, caviar, absolute and roasted)





Base: Ambery accord





Family: Gourmand aromatic ambery

THE CAMPAIGN

Deepening the Burberry Goddess series, the campaign shows Emma Mackey embodying its spirit. In this chapter, her confidence, sensuality and inner radiance shine through. Anchored in femininity and quiet strength, Mackey stands poised among the lionesses of her journey, sophisticated and strong.

Molten amber tones and golden light reflect warmth and wisdom, echoing the new roasted vanilla at the heart of the fragrance. Mackey embraces her essence with quiet power, revealing a more nuanced and assured expression.

THE DEEPEST-HUED BOTTLE YET

Distinguished from the Burberry Goddess collection, the new Burberry Goddess Amber Vanilla Eau de Parfum Intense introduces an amber gradient on the square glass bottle and outer box, evoking the dusky, dark golden glow of a sunset. It is adorned with the collection's signature golden cap and medallion, and designed to be refilled.

THE BURBERRY GODDESS COLLECTION

Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum, Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum Intense, Burberry Goddess Parfum and Burberry Goddess Amber Vanilla Eau de Parfum Intense are available in 10ml and refillable 30ml, 50ml and 100ml bottles. A refill bottle is available in 150ml.

The collection also includes essentials for a complete routine, starting with Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum Shower Gel, followed by Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum Body Lotion, and finally the new Burberry Goddess Amber Vanilla Eau de Parfum Intense.

AVAILABILITY

Burberry Goddess Amber Vanilla Eau de Parfum will be available from July 26 2026, for $40 (10ml), $118 (30ml), $155 (50ml) and $190 (100ml), Available on Sephora.com, Ulta.com and Macys.com.

ABOUT COTY INC.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet.

Social Media: @BurberryBeauty

Editorial Credit: Burberry Beauty

SOURCE Burberry Beauty