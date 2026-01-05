BURBERRY HER PARFUM: A NEW WOMEN'S FRAGRANCE STARRING OLIVIA DEAN

'It's all about being in the sky and feeling free,' says Dean, who also wrote the campaign soundtrack. 'Of flying above everything and feeling… untouchable.'

Dean's distinctive fusion of musical genres – nostalgic yet modern, personal yet resonant – mirrors the bold notes of Her Parfum: the most intense addition to the Burberry Her fragrance family.

THE FRAGRANCE INSPIRATION

The thrill of open skies. The joy of self expression.

The empowerment of following your own path. Daring and sophisticated.

Opening with delicate cherry notes, this fruity yet profound gourmand fragrance evolves through warm amber to an elegant and enveloping vanilla – complex and full of contrasts.

'Cherry makes me think of cherry blossom trees in the springtime in London when all the trees turn pink,' says Dean. 'You think, spring is here! I'm excited.'

THE OLFACTIVE PYRAMID

Top notes: cherry, pear

Heart notes: amber accord, freesia accord, whipped cream accord, patchouli oil

Base notes: vanilla absolute, moss notes, musk

THE BOTTLE DESIGN

Inspired by the richness of the fragrance, the iconic Burberry Her bottle now comes in opaque deep pink glass with a matte finish. The outer packaging is dressed with flowing pink ribbons.

AVAILABILITY

Burberry Her Parfum will be available beginning December 26, 2026 for $39 (10ml), $116 (30ml), $49 (50ml), $185 (100ml) at Sephora, Ulta, Macys and Nordstrom

