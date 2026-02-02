BURBERRY INTRODUCES HERO ELIXIR DE PARFUM

Created by renowned perfumer Aurélien Guichard, Hero Elixir builds on the original Hero signature with a richer, more intense scent – a rediscovery, as Guichard describes it – and a return to Hero's iconic trio of cedarwoods, now with a darker, more sensual side.

Revisiting Hero and its amber, smoky notes, Guichard enhances the woody character of the original with a blackened leather accord that deepens the amber further. Full of contrast and depth, Hero Elixir is a study in duality: warm, sensual and quietly powerful.

The fragrance opens with tonka and vanilla for a soft, resinous warmth, while leather and the trio of cedarwoods anchor the scent with strength. The result is a sensual fragrance with a quiet, lasting intensity.

OLFACTORY NOTES

Top: Tonka and vanilla

Heart: Leather and vibrant cedarwood trio

THE DESIGN

The bottle, in a luxurious dark-to-amber gradient glass, reinterprets the original Hero silhouette with a matte and glossy finish, a reflection of the duality at the heart of the fragrance. The cap bears the Burberry Knight, an emblem of courage and discovery.

AVAILABILITY

Burberry Hero Elixir de Parfum is available in the USA starting February 1st, 2026, for $199 (60ml) at Macy's, Ulta, Sephora, Nordstrom and Bloomingdales.

SOURCE Burberry Beauty