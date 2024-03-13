INTRODUCING BYOMA BODY

NEW INNOVATION FROM THE WORLD'S FASTEST-GROWING, VIRAL SKINCARE BRAND...

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BYOMA BODY is here to disrupt and democratize the bodycare category in the same way we revolutionized skincare – bringing best-in-class barrier care and skin-compatible science below the neck. This is accessible, affordable, and approachable barrier care for the rest of you – targeted, clinically efficacious, sensorial formulas for your best body.

In the world of bodycare, people have traditionally had to make a choice: between clinically active formulas that deliver results while compromising on user experience; or daily use washes and moisturizers that are sensorial and smell great but sacrifice on serious skincare performance.

But what if you didn't have to choose... What if your daily bodycare combined clinically active, performance-focused ingredients to help target key skin concerns and safeguard skin barrier health, with sensorial textures and fragrances that feel incredible to use and packaging that actually looks good on your bathroom shelf.

We're revolutionizing bodycare:

CLINICALLY PROVEN FORMULAS

BARRIER BUILDING COMPLEXES

DERMATOLOGIST TESTED AND APPROVED

AFFORDABLE AND APPROACHABLE

91% OF YOUR SKIN IS BELOW THE NECK*

so why don't we pay the same attention to our body as we do our face? BYOMA Body is here to change that.

*New York Presbyterian, "Rule of Nines", Nov 2023

Skin does not have a uniform composition, so we are more likely to experience different issues on our body than on our faces. The dermis is thicker, there are less oil-producing sebaceous glands and larger pores, plus the cell turnover rate is half as fast. So, as cells take longer to regenerate and less oil is naturally produced, skin can easily appear dry, dull, and flaky. Over

1/3 of the population suffers from dry skin – and yet only 40% are using bodycare daily. IT'S TIME FOR A BODYCARE REVOLUTION.

BYOMA has carefully studied the science of skin – breaking down the barrier from the lipid layer to the microbiome. We have worked with best-in-class labs to create skin physiological lipid complexes with optimized active ratios, tailored to the intended function of each formula to easily integrate into your daily routine.

This is the latest and greatest in skin health research, technology and development – with carefully considered formulas, tailored to each area of your body, so they can perform better than ever before– in or out of the shower.

We're also bringing our intentional, transparent approach, for all of you– decoding the inci and our same, easy-to-understand, revolutionary five-step routine for your body.

This is a breakthrough in skin science that delivers the same level of care to your body as you show your face.

TRI-CERAMIDE COMPLEX:

LOTION-BASED FORMULAS

The Tri-Ceramide Complex is a skin-mimicking physiological lipid complex with an optimized ratio of the ceramides, fatty acids, and cholesterol in an approximately equimolar ratio. The complex acts like glue for a damaged skin barrier and sensitive skin. It keeps out harmful microorganisms, maintains skin moisture, and enhances skin barrier recovery as its biomimetic structure is similar to that of lipid components found naturally in the skin.

BARRIER LIPID COMPLEX:

OIL-BASED FORMULAS

An optimum concentration of ceramides and skin identical – sphingolipids deliver barrier supporting actives to your skin in an oil-based formula. The sphingolipids, which are long chain lipids, act as a precursor to ceramides and help skin make more for the same restorative and regenerative results you know and love from the Tri-Ceramide Complex.

PREBIOTIC COMPLEX:

WASH-OFF FORMULAS

A blend of Xylitol, Glucomannan and Rhamnose work in synergy to balance the microbiome and fight skin issues caused by a microbiota imbalance. The xylitol works to boost NMF with action on aquaporines, the Rhamnose combats redness and inflammation and the Konjac-derived Glucomannan provides energy to the skins natural probiotics, promoting healthier-looking skin.

BYOMA BREAKDOWN

HYDRATING BODY WASH

HYDRATING BODY LOTION

A luxurious, nourishing body lotion enriched with a TRI-CERAMIDE COMPLEX, ultra-hydrating BETA GLUCAN + SHEA BUTTER. The velvety-soft, buttery texture melts into skin, replenishing and restoring – delivering touchably softer results while supporting skin barrier function.

BRIGHTENING BODY WASH

A radiance-enhancing, pH-balanced body wash formulated with a PREBIOTIC COMPLEX, brightening NIACINAMIDE + AZELAIC ACID. The lightweight formula transforms into a rich lather to help improve uneven skin tones, the appearance of hyperpigmentation as well as textured skin for radiant results while replenishing the microbiome in-shower.

BRIGHTENING BODY LOTION

A lightweight, silky soft body lotion enriched with a TRI-CERAMIDE COMPLEX, brightening NIACINAMIDE + UREA. The illuminating formula works to increase cell turnover, effectively hydrating skin; and improving overall tone, texture, and radiance while supporting skin barrier function.

SENSITIVE BODY WASH

A gentle, pH-balanced body wash formulated with a PREBIOTIC COMPLEX, calming COLLOIDAL OATMEAL + UREA. The fragrance and sulfate-free formula deeply cleanses, soothes, and smooths skin; helping to relieve symptoms of redness, irritation, and itchiness while effectively supporting the skin barrier.

SENSITIVE BODY LOTION

A fragrance-free body lotion enriched with a TRI-CERAMIDE COMPLEX, soothing COLLOIDAL OATMEAL + SHEA BUTTER. The calming formula provides multi-layer hydration for extremely dry skin, helping to relieve symptoms of redness, irritation, and itchiness while supporting skin barrier function.

NOURISHING BODY OIL

A restorative, antioxidant-rich blend of BARRIER LIPIDS, JOJOBA + SEA BUCKTHORN OILS. This nourishing body oil instantly illuminates, brightens, and balances while helping hydrate and restore the skin barrier from first use.

SMOOTHING BODY POLISH

A renewing, smoothing body polish, formulated with a PREBIOTIC COMPLEX, gently exfoliating PHA + PANTHENOL. The physical and chemical exfoliants work together to treat rough and bumpy skin, redness, and irritation without stripping the skin barrier.

SMOOTHING BODY SERUM

A lightweight body serum enriched with BARRIER LIPIDS, exfoliating SUCCINIC ACID + BLUE TANSY. This soothing formula is enriched with powerhouse skincare ingredients to help quickly and effectively treat body blemishes, breakouts, and other areas of concern – to smooth without stripping the skin barrier.

