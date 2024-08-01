Introducing Cajole™: The Future of Social Challenges

Cajole is the platform where you can convince anyone to do anything for the right price.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cajole, an online platform where anyone can challenge celebrities, public figures, and even everyday people to do things they may not normally be inclined to do, officially launched today. The site is owned and operated by The Lambrick Group, Inc.

The company is founded by David Levy and Morgan Conrad, life-long pals who have always enjoyed asking their friends how much money it might take for them to face different uncomfortable scenarios. This led them to produce the cult film "Would You Rather" together, where these questions were explored in a darker fashion. Now over a decade later, they've decided to test how financial incentives backed by the power of social media could push people to accept social challenges.

"We wanted to create a platform where you could challenge anyone to do anything, as long as it's legal and ethical," said David Levy, CEO of Cajole. "The challenges can be silly, fun, or downright bizarre. If the person accepts and completes the challenge, they get paid."

Cajole allows anyone to issue a direct challenge to people or companies, and even allows for "Open Call" listings, where people can apply to accept a Cajole after a campaign ends. Campaign creators also make 1.5% of a campaign's revenue, which could lead to an interesting source of revenue for influencers looking to leverage their followings on social media, and increase follower engagement.

Challenges (or "Cajoles") can be created at $500 and go up from there. When creating a campaign, users can decide if the money goes to the target of the campaign, to a specific charity, or to a charity of the target's preference. These Cajoles are posted on their website, and after a successful campaign, the recipient can choose to accept or decline the Cajole. If accepted, video proof of the Cajole is shared on their website and social media. Anyone who backs a social campaign is buying advance access to any of the content that is generated.

"We're aware this sounds like an episode of Black Mirror. But our aim is for Cajole to be a place for joy, laughter and fun," said Morgan Conrad. "While the challenges may push people outside their comfort zone, they should never be mean-spirited or degrading. Our goal is to bring people together through the shared experience of witnessing someone do something they never thought they would do."

Cajole is currently available for anyone in the United States and Canada to issue and accept challenges. The company plans to expand internationally and further develop their platform over the next year.

