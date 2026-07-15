Inspired by the Greek Muse of Epic Storytelling, Calliope Captures the Spirit, Confidence and Authenticity Behind One of Country Music's Pop Sensations

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As her highly anticipated Cloud 9 Tour arrived in New York City, country music phenomenon Megan Moroney announced the launch of Calliope, her debut fragrance, created in partnership with Scent Beauty, Inc. This venture marks Moroney's entry into the world of perfume, a natural next step as she expands her brand fostering a deeper connection to her fans in scent form.

Introducing Calliope, The Debut Fragrance by Megan Moroney, in partnership with Scent Beauty

In Greek mythology, Calliope—meaning "beautiful-voiced"—was the Greek muse of epic poetry, celebrated for her eloquence, creativity and gift for storytelling. Moroney, resonating with this illustrious legend, drew inspiration to develop her new fragrance. Calliope reveals a new expression of Megan and reflects her distinctive voice, emotional authenticity and ability to transform personal experiences into unforgettable songs,

"I've spent the last year and a half hand crafting Calliope, my debut fragrance. The heart-shaped bottle felt very me, of course. But beyond the heart, it's inspired by the Japanese art of kintsugi—the centuries-old practice of repairing broken pottery with gold or silver, embracing its' cracks rather than hiding them. It's a reminder that our imperfections and experiences become part of what makes us unique. For me, my songs are sometimes the most broken pieces reshaped into something that I've seen heal me and so many of you. The fragrance itself is fresh, effortless, and meant to be an everyday signature. On the back of the bottle, I added the handwritten lyrics 'You Shine' because I truly believe the world can be hard on beautiful things. The most beautiful things come from broken pieces, and I hope this fragrance serves as a reminder that your light shines even brighter because of everything you've been through." said Megan Moroney.

"With Calliope, we sought to capture a fragrance that feels personal, aspirational and unmistakably Megan." said Steve Mormoris, Chief Executive Officer of Scent Beauty, Inc. "As an influential break-out artist and influencer of her generation, Scent Beauty was thrilled to partner with Moroney to develop her signature fragrance."

Calliope debuts during a milestone moment in Moroney's career, her Cloud 9 Tour, providing an opportunity to introduce it to her fans, offering them a first-hand fragrance experience. To support its debut, Scent Beauty will roll out a 360-degree marketing campaign inclusive of consumer sampling, immersive retail experiences and strategic activations designed to enable fans to experience Calliope nationwide.

Calliope (100ml $55, 30ml $35, 10ml $10, and a body mist) will debut on FragrancebyMeganMoroney.com and Scentbeauty.com as well as select national retail partners starting July 15th. It will launch in-store in the US on August 15th, 2026, at retailers including Walmart, JCPenney, CVS, Urban Outfitters, and more. And will launch on September 1st, 2026, exclusively at Superdrug.

To learn more and connect with Calliope, follow @megmoroney, @moroneyhQ.

ABOUT MEGAN MORONEY

MULTI-PLATINUM hitmaker, critically adored singer/songwriter, record-breaking headliner — just a few years after making her debut, Megan Moroney has ascended to a truly stratospheric level of stardom. Now entering a next-level era with her third studio album Cloud 9, the Georgia-bred phenomenon cemented her status as a towering force in Country music with her PLATINUM-certified sophomore LP Am I Okay? — a 2024 release that marked the year's third-biggest Billboard 200 debut from a female Country artist and earned raves from major publications like The New York Times and Rolling Stone (including gracing the cover of the iconic magazine's Future of Music issue). Since the arrival of the blockbuster album (whose standouts include her 2X PLATINUM No. 1 hit "Am I Okay?" and PLATINUM-certified "No Caller ID"), the Emo Cowgirl has made history with her game-changing AM I OKAY? TOUR — a SOLD-OUT headline run that shattered attendance records at multiple venues throughout the U.S. With over 5.3 BILLION total global streams across all platforms (thanks in part to her 5X PLATINUM No. 1 hit "Tennessee Orange," from her acclaimed 2023 debut Lucky), Moroney's fast-growing list of accolades includes being honored as Storyteller of the Year at Variety's 2025 Hitmakers celebration and receiving the Rulebreaker Award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event, in addition to winning the first-ever Best Country prize at the 2025 MTV VMAs, New Female Artist of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards, and New Artist of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards. With its tracklist including chart-climbing hits like "Beautiful Things" and "6 Months Later" (her highest Billboard Hot 100 debut to date), Cloud 9 will be followed by THE CLOUD 9 TOUR — a massive international headline run featuring stops at some of the biggest arenas in North America, Europe, and the UK.

ABOUT SCENT BEAUTY, INC.

Scent Beauty, Inc. is the world's first multi-brand e-commerce platform dedicated to bespoke fragrance and scented products, partnering with culturally influential brands, celebrities and creators to develop distinctive fragrance experiences for consumers worldwide. Scent Beauty-created products are available on ScentBeauty.com and through leading retail partners worldwide.

The company's growing portfolio includes iconic and emerging brands and personalities such as STETSON, Dolly Parton, Sabrina Carpenter, Megan Moroney and many others. Through a combination of fragrance expertise, agile product development and digital-first marketing, Scent Beauty brings innovative products to market that resonate with today's consumers.

Headquartered in New York City, Scent Beauty, Inc. is a privately held company led by industry veterans with experience across L'Oréal, Coty, Estée Lauder and LVMH. The company's mission is to identify and respond to evolving consumer trends while delivering innovative fragrance experiences grounded in creativity, inclusivity, and sustainability.

Media Contact:

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Franny Mulberg

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SOURCE Scent Beauty